2023 XC40 Recharge Pure Electric now open for online booking - hurry if you don't want to miss out!

In addition to new updates, the 2023 XC40 Recharge Pure Electric now has a range of up to 438km on a fully charged battery.

With 400 units sold within the first two months of its debut, the 2022 XC40 Recharge Pure electric had an overwhelming response, especially considering that it's an electric car.

For those who missed out on the chance to buy the sold-out 2022 model, you can now book the 2023 model, which comes with new updates as well as a longer driving range.

The new model year 2023 XC40 Recharge Pure Electric is priced at RM278,888 and is available with new features as follows:

New exterior colour ‘FJORD BLUE’;

Remote Air Purifier PM2.5 pre-cleaning

Updated front and rim designs

Charcoal Connect Suede textile interiors

Updated Foot Movement Detection Module (FMDM)

New gear lever sculpted with leather-free charcoal gear shift

In addition to new updates, the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric now has a range of up to 438km on a fully charged battery, which is a bump up of 20km driving range when compared to the 2022 model.

“The astounding success of the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric tells me we are moving in the right direction with our all-electric journey,” said Charles Frump, Manging Director of Volvo Car Malaysia. “Since the introduction of our electrification agenda, we are constantly seeking ways to improve customers’ driving experiences. With the new upgrades of the model year 2023 XC40 Recharge Pure Electric, we believe customers can expect an enhanced driving experience that provides them the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way.”

The XC40 Recharge Pure Electric is the first electric vehicle introduced by Volvo Car Malaysia back in March 2022. It was the first ever locally assembled pure electric vehicle in Malaysia and offered an EV in a stylish, practical and powerful package.

If you miss out on the XC40 Pure electric 2023 model, don't worry, as Volvo Car Malaysia plans to introduce an EV every year for the next five years, so perhaps a new EV will be joining Volvo's Pure Electric lineup in 2023. It is rumoured that the Volvo C40 Recharge will be making its way into our market next year.

Also part of the Volvo line-up updates includes the refresh of the XC40 Recharge T5 Ultimate (Plug-in Hybrid) and XC40 B5 Ultimate (Mild Hybrid), both priced at RM268,888. They will also receive a facelift to their design which includes a Dynamic Chassis change.