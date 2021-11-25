2022 Volvo XC60 Facelift Unveiled - From RM292k

Volvo Car Malaysia launches the new "Smarter XC60", priced from RM 292k.

The second-generation Volvo XC60 has been with us since 2018, so it's about time that it got a facelift.

Just as a recap, the Volvo XC60 was first introduced to the Malaysian market in 2018, and the most recent update of the SUV was in April this year, where the nomenclature was updated in line with Volvo's global strategy for electrification.

Not to be confused with the refreshed model that arrived in Malaysia in April this year, this XC60 in front of your very eyes is a facelift version, introduced globally in March 2021.

The 2022 Volvo XC60 facelift comes with a restyled front bumper with sharper lines and a touch of chrome on the lower end. At the rear, Volvo has altogether gotten rid of the fake exhaust finishers for a cleaner look and included a chrome strip at the lower end just like in the front. There are also new 19-inch 6-multispoke black diamond-cut alloy wheels that finish the refreshed look.

However, the biggest headline of the 2022 XC60 facelift happens to be on the inside as it has been updated with a new Google-based infotainment system, just like the one found on the XC40 Recharge.

According to Volvo Car Malaysia Managing Director, Charles Frump, the integration of the Google-based system truly takes the XC60 up a notch and even helps it to become the best in class.

“The Smarter XC60 with Google Services delivers the most intuitive infotainment experience in the automotive industry. It fully delivers on our brand promise to provide the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way,” said Frump.

Through an onboard high-speed cellular modem, the 2022 XC60 now has access to the internet and can interface with it much like smartphones.

The Android-powered infotainment system with Google apps and services built-in has been said to offer unparalleled connectivity, especially with Volvo teaming up with Google on integrating an infotainment system powered by Android. Volvo is one of the first companies to team up with Google to bring new technology connectivity to a vehicle.

As an Android device, these Volvos native access to Google's apps and services can work independently or in conjunction with the driver's own smart device.

For example, the in-car navigation is enhanced with hands-free native access to Google Maps with personalised routes, points of interest, and intelligent calendar scheduling, all operable through the large, sharp touchscreen with a zippy interface and minimal input or data lag. Meanwhile, the intuitive voice control system basically controls every part of the interface by just speaking to 'the car'.

Google Assistant and its natural language processing allow drivers to quickly communicate complex instructions and receive accurate responses, whether to dictate a new message reply or look up the location of your next appointment. On the way there, you could also request your favourite playlist to come on the stereo, and if it isn't on your phone, it'll be streamed over the air from your service of choice.

Not only will these Volvos have native access to a curated selection of apps from the Google Play store adapted for vehicle use, but these apps will also have certain functionalities that can tie into specific in-car systems that the Android OS can control, such as vehicle temperature, ambient interior lighting, and destination setting.

According to Volvo Car Malaysia, Google's database and cache will help the Google-based system to continue operating in areas where there are Internet blind spots.

As far as safety goes, the XC60 facelift will come equipped with Volvo's latest Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) sensor platform, which offers a better refinement of the already powerful active safety system, consisting of an array of radars, cameras and ultrasonic sensors. Features such as collision avoidance, lane-keeping aid, run-off road mitigation, cross-traffic alert with auto braking, Blind Spot Information System and a surround-view camera are all available on the XC60 facelift.

The 2022 Volvo XC60 facelift is offered in two variants, the RM262,266 B5 Momentum (mild hybrid) and the RM325,449 Recharge T8 Inscription Plus (plug-in-hybrid). Both are priced without insurance and include the after-sales tax exemption.

Both are equipped with 8-speed auto transmission, but the similarities end there from a mechanical and performance point of view. The B5 has 249hp/350Nm of torque, while the T8 with its supercharger as well as a turbocharger has 407hp with 640Nm of torque, with 87hp and 240Nm from the battery.

For more information, you can visit www.volvocars.com/my or follow Volvo Car Malaysia on Facebook and Instagram.

