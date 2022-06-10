DBKL Bans Electric Scooters At Dataran Merdeka

DBKL has banned the riding of electric scooters at Dataran Merdeka.

The move to ban electric scooters on public roads is in full steam and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has released a statement stating that riding electric scooters at the iconic Dataran Merdeka is also not allowed/ banned.

DBKL said that riding electric scooters is not allowed at Dataran Merdeka as the route is part of a public road that is not gazetted for this activity.

The decision was made in line with the government's directive to ban electric scooters on public roads except in the gazetted areas.

If you think DBKL takes the directive lightly, you are wrong, as they recently seized two electric scooters rented to the public for unauthorised activity.

"No permission has been given by DBKL for this activity. The enforcement personnel has also lodged a police report against the operator for obstructing the duties of civil servants while the seized electric scooters were taken to the DBKL Seizure Store in Jalan Lombong, Cheras," as reported by the New Straits Times.

As a reminder, in April 2022, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said that micro-mobility vehicles including the moped, personal mobility devices (PMD) and personal mobility aids (PMA) were banned from use on roads with immediate effect.