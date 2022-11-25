Cheapest EV in Malaysia - GWM Ora Good Cat Launched with 2 variants, Pro 400 and Ultra 500, priced from RM140k

Cheapest EV in Malaysia - GWM Ora Good Cat Launched with 2 variants, Pro 400 and Ultra 500, priced from RM140kAuto News
After much anticipation, GWM Malaysia has introduced the 2023 Ora Good Cat EV for the Malaysian market, priced from RM139,800.
The Ora Good Cat EV is a vehicle made by Ora, the EV division of the Chinese brand Great Wall Motors. GWM plans to manufacture their cars loclly and introduce nine models in three years for the Malaysian market - and they are starting with the Ora Good Cat EV.
It is sourced from Thailand and is available in two different variants, with each model differentiating itself through the number of features and battery capacity.
In terms of size, the Ora Good Cat is larger than the Perodua Myvi, coming in at 4,235 mm long and 1,825 mm wide (Perodua Myvi 3,895mm long and 1,735mm wide).
2023 Ora Good Cat variants and price
The 2023 Ora Good Cat is offered in 2 different variants:
- Pro 400 - 47.8-kWh battery, 400km range - RM139,800
- Ultra 500 - 63.1 kWh battery, 500km range - RM169,800
Power and driving range of the 2023 Ora Good Cat
Pro 400
The Good Cat Pro comes with a 47.8 kWh capacity battery, allowing it to travel as far as 400 km (NEDC cycle test). The battery supplies power to one electric motor, which drives the front wheels. The performance figures for the Pro variant are 143 PS and 210 Nm of torque. It also has a maximum speed of 152 km/h.
Ultra 500
As for the Ultra, Ora has given it a larger battery capacity of 63.1 kWh, allowing it to travel as far as 500 km on a single full charge. Performance figures are still the same as the Pro, so it's just a matter of larger battery for more driving range.
Both cars however have the same 0-100km/h time of 7.9 seconds
2023 Ora Good Cat charging
All Ora Good Cat variants support a 6.6 kW AC charger via a Type 2 connector, which will allow its battery to be charged from 0-100% in eight hours (10 hours for Ultra variants) .
It can also be charged with a DC fast charger up to 60 kW using the CCS2 connector, allowing 0-80% charge in just 45 minutes for the Pro variant and about 40 minutes for the Ultra variant.
For now, GWM is providing a complimentary home charger complete with installation.
2023 Ora Good Cat Specifications
While battery capacity is generally the main difference between the Pro and Ultra variant, the level of kit is also different when comparing the two variants. While the Pro 400 has most of the kit needed to make it a usable and safe EV, the Ultra 500 adds more convenience and safety systems to the Good Cat's overall package.
Here are the main highlights of the variants:
Pro 400
- 18-inch alloys
- Automatic LED headlamps,DRLs and taillights
- Power folding side mirror
- Keyless entry and start
- Synthetic leather seats
- 7" digital instrument cluster
- 10.25" touchscreen infotainment system
- Automatic air-con
- 4 Speakers
- Cruise control
- 6 airbags
- ESC
- Rear parking sensors
- Hill start assist
- Low-speed emergency braking
- Tyre pressure monitoring system
- Rain-sensing wipers
- Panoramic sunroof
- Synthetic leather upholstery
- Powered six-way driver’s seat
- 360-degree camera
- Wireless phone charger
- USB port for dashcam
- 6 airbags adding on side and curtain airbags
Ultra 500
Ultra adds on
- Headlights welcome light effect
- Memory for the driver seat with welcome function
- Automated parking (ARA and FAIP)
- Emergency lane keeping
- Lane change assist
- Blind spot detection
- Rear collision warning
- Rear cross-traffic alert and braking
- Front parking sensors.
2023 Ora Good Cat Exterior and Interior Options
The colour options for the Ora Good Cat depend on the variant. Mars Red with Black Roof and Hamilton White with Black Roof are for the Pro, while the Verdant Green with White Roof and Hazel Wood Beige with Brown Roof is for the Ultra.
Two-tone interiors (Green-Grey and Beige-Brown) are only available on 500 ULTRA models and will vary depending on exterior colours. If you want a plain old black interior with synthetic leather seats, then that is available both for the 400 PRO and 500 ULTRA.
Warranty
All variants of the Ora Good Cat is offered with a 5-year/150,000km manufacturer warranty with an 8-year or up to 180,000km battery warranty and 5-times free service labour maintenance.