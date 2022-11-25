Cheapest EV in Malaysia - GWM Ora Good Cat Launched with 2 variants, Pro 400 and Ultra 500, priced from RM140k

After much anticipation, GWM Malaysia has introduced the 2023 Ora Good Cat EV for the Malaysian market, priced from RM139,800.

The Ora Good Cat EV is a vehicle made by Ora, the EV division of the Chinese brand Great Wall Motors. GWM plans to manufacture their cars loclly and introduce nine models in three years for the Malaysian market - and they are starting with the Ora Good Cat EV.

It is sourced from Thailand and is available in two different variants, with each model differentiating itself through the number of features and battery capacity.

In terms of size, the Ora Good Cat is larger than the Perodua Myvi, coming in at 4,235 mm long and 1,825 mm wide (Perodua Myvi 3,895mm long and 1,735mm wide).

2023 Ora Good Cat variants and price

The 2023 Ora Good Cat is offered in 2 different variants:

Pro 400 - 47.8-kWh battery, 400km range - RM139,800

Ultra 500 - 63.1 kWh battery, 500km range - RM169,800

Power and driving range of the 2023 Ora Good Cat

Pro 400

The Good Cat Pro comes with a 47.8 kWh capacity battery, allowing it to travel as far as 400 km (NEDC cycle test). The battery supplies power to one electric motor, which drives the front wheels. The performance figures for the Pro variant are 143 PS and 210 Nm of torque. It also has a maximum speed of 152 km/h.

Ultra 500

As for the Ultra, Ora has given it a larger battery capacity of 63.1 kWh, allowing it to travel as far as 500 km on a single full charge. Performance figures are still the same as the Pro, so it's just a matter of larger battery for more driving range.

Both cars however have the same 0-100km/h time of 7.9 seconds

2023 Ora Good Cat charging

All Ora Good Cat variants support a 6.6 kW AC charger via a Type 2 connector, which will allow its battery to be charged from 0-100% in eight hours (10 hours for Ultra variants) .

It can also be charged with a DC fast charger up to 60 kW using the CCS2 connector, allowing 0-80% charge in just 45 minutes for the Pro variant and about 40 minutes for the Ultra variant.

For now, GWM is providing a complimentary home charger complete with installation.

2023 Ora Good Cat Specifications

While battery capacity is generally the main difference between the Pro and Ultra variant, the level of kit is also different when comparing the two variants. While the Pro 400 has most of the kit needed to make it a usable and safe EV, the Ultra 500 adds more convenience and safety systems to the Good Cat's overall package.

Here are the main highlights of the variants:

Pro 400

18-inch alloys

Automatic LED headlamps,DRLs and taillights

Power folding side mirror

Keyless entry and start

Synthetic leather seats

7" digital instrument cluster

10.25" touchscreen infotainment system

Automatic air-con

4 Speakers

Cruise control

6 airbags

ESC

Rear parking sensors

Hill start assist

Low-speed emergency braking

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Rain-sensing wipers

Panoramic sunroof

Synthetic leather upholstery

Powered six-way driver’s seat

360-degree camera

Wireless phone charger

USB port for dashcam

6 airbags adding on side and curtain airbags

Ultra 500

Ultra adds on

Headlights welcome light effect

Memory for the driver seat with welcome function

Automated parking (ARA and FAIP)

Emergency lane keeping

Lane change assist

Blind spot detection

Rear collision warning

Rear cross-traffic alert and braking

Front parking sensors.

2023 Ora Good Cat Exterior and Interior Options

The colour options for the Ora Good Cat depend on the variant. Mars Red with Black Roof and Hamilton White with Black Roof are for the Pro, while the Verdant Green with White Roof and Hazel Wood Beige with Brown Roof is for the Ultra.

Two-tone interiors (Green-Grey and Beige-Brown) are only available on 500 ULTRA models and will vary depending on exterior colours. If you want a plain old black interior with synthetic leather seats, then that is available both for the 400 PRO and 500 ULTRA.

Warranty

All variants of the Ora Good Cat is offered with a 5-year/150,000km manufacturer warranty with an 8-year or up to 180,000km battery warranty and 5-times free service labour maintenance.