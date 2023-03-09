Lamborghini's new supercar will be a 1000hp V12 hybrid beast

Lamborghini has finally confirmed that the replacement for the Aventador will be a 1000hp hybrid beast.

The brand's first High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV) hybrid super sports car has been given the codename LB744 and it'll be powered by a brand new 6.5-litre V12 engine paired with three electric motors that are able to churn out over 1000hp. Madness? But that's Lambo ethos for you.

The official unveiling will be done later this year but for now, the Italian supercar manufacturer has teased us with the new architecture for the LB744. That 1000hp hybrid system will be mated to an all-new eight-speed double-clutch rear transverse gearbox. We reckoned that this thing is going to be MENTAL.

Lamborghini also stated that there will also be a 3.8kWh lithium-ion battery to power the three electric motors to offer a boost in power delivery as well as driving in all-electric mode at lower speeds. This is only the second time that Lamborghini will electrify a V12 powertrain since 2019 with the also crazy Sián, but the LB744 will be the brand's first-ever plug-in hybrid.

Besides working on the performance and audio aspects of this new electrified powertrain, the LB744 will also come with one of the brand's 'strongest traditions', four-wheel-drive. Two electric motors will be mounted on the front axle while the third unit sits at the back and is positioned above the eight-speed gearbox.

So, we now know what the insides will be like. We simply can't wait what Lamborghini has in store for us in terms of exterior design.