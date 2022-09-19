Largest BMW M Gathering in Malaysia Happened On Malaysia Day

BMW Group Malaysia together with the M Owners Community took over LaLaPort Bukit Bintang City Centre on Malaysia Day last Friday, September 16, 2022.

In conjunction with Malaysia Day as well as the 50th anniversary of M aka "The Most Powerful Letter in the World", close to 150 BMW M cars of all shapes and sizes across five decades gathered under one roof for a spectacular showcase of the brand's sexiest M models in the country.

Biggest M Gathering in Malaysia to date

While the numbers are yet to be confirmed, we were told that the BMW M Gathering last Friday on Malaysia Day was the biggest of its kind in Malaysia. The M Owners Community had some big gatherings before, but the Malaysia Day celebrations really took it up a few notches.

Close to 150 BMW M cars registered for the 'largest M Gathering' in Malaysia, and if the numbers are true, it'll also be the largest BMW M gathering in Southeast Asia. That's quite a feat to be pulled off by the passionate M Owners Community, especially on a public holiday.

Awards for the best ///M cars

All the cars that were present were also judged in the running to win some prizes and awards for the Best ///M Modded, Best ///M Wrapped, Best///M Wheels, and Best ///M Original.

Considering the number of BMW M cars that were in the vicinity that day, it was quite a task to accomplish by the CEO of BMW Group Malaysia, Hans de Visser, M Owners Community founder, Andrew Lim, and the rest of the judges.

Members of the public also participated in the "Crowd Favourite" category where their votes were cast using a link via a QR code posted at the event space. It's a tough call, but somebody had to do it and those who were present that day were all winners in our books.