Editor's Pick
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. BMW M Owners Malaysia Roll Into Pavillion For a M-erry Christmas!

BMW M Owners Malaysia Roll Into Pavillion For a M-erry Christmas!

Auto News
 | 

BMW M Owners Malaysia Roll Into Pavillion For a M-erry Christmas!

More than 80 BMW M cars rolled into Pavillion Bukit Jalli to kick-off the M-erriment of the season by Chasing Christmas! 

The previous day's torrential downpour and flash floods did little to dampen the mood of the BMW M Owners Club Malaysia as they turned up early on a Saturday morning to express their love for all things BMW M. 

The BMW M (Motorsports) Division will be celebrating its 50 year anniversary next year and if today's event was a precursor of what is to come in 2022, then Malaysia is in for one M-onstrous celebration.  

The event kicked off with the opening speech from Hans de Visser, BMW Group Malaysia Managing Director and Andrew Lim, Event Liaison, M Owners Malaysia. 

According to Hans, today's event was the largest M Owners gathering seen in Malaysia thus far. 

There were games, an M Car Competition where participants were able to take part in Best ///Modded, Original (Stock), Wrap, Interior and Wheels.

Not forgetting the reason for the season, there was also a Christmas gift handover session for children from Rumah Charis and Tender Hearts. 

The event wrapped up with a lucky draw as well as the winner's announcement from the M Car Competition. 

The highlight of the show for us at least was this M635C Si below! 

Bring on 50 Years of M in 2022! 

Gallery: BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021

BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021 BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021
×
BMW M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas 2021
Back to article
/
Related Tags
BMW BMW M BMW M Owners Malaysia M Owners Malaysia Chasing Christmas
Print
Ferdinand

Ferdinand

Head of Content

Ferdi doesn't care how much horsepower a car has, instead how you handle that horsepower. He hopes to someday restore an American muscle car with his son.

Related News

Comments

×

Carlist.my security

Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party