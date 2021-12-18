BMW M Owners Malaysia Roll Into Pavillion For a M-erry Christmas!

More than 80 BMW M cars rolled into Pavillion Bukit Jalli to kick-off the M-erriment of the season by Chasing Christmas!

The previous day's torrential downpour and flash floods did little to dampen the mood of the BMW M Owners Club Malaysia as they turned up early on a Saturday morning to express their love for all things BMW M.

The BMW M (Motorsports) Division will be celebrating its 50 year anniversary next year and if today's event was a precursor of what is to come in 2022, then Malaysia is in for one M-onstrous celebration.

The event kicked off with the opening speech from Hans de Visser, BMW Group Malaysia Managing Director and Andrew Lim, Event Liaison, M Owners Malaysia.

According to Hans, today's event was the largest M Owners gathering seen in Malaysia thus far.

There were games, an M Car Competition where participants were able to take part in Best ///Modded, Original (Stock), Wrap, Interior and Wheels.

Not forgetting the reason for the season, there was also a Christmas gift handover session for children from Rumah Charis and Tender Hearts.

The event wrapped up with a lucky draw as well as the winner's announcement from the M Car Competition.

The highlight of the show for us at least was this M635C Si below!

Bring on 50 Years of M in 2022!