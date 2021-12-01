M-erry Christmas M-alaysia - BMW M To Bring The Noise At Pavillion Bukit Jalil

The most powerful alphabet in the world, M will take to the streets heading to Pavillion Bukit Jalil this 18th December.

BMW Malaysia is getting in the mood with a gathering of over 100 BMW M vehicles this festive season. A fleet of M cars will be coming from across the nation to assemble and thrill at the newly opened Pavilion Bukit Jalil on Saturday, 18th December 2021.

This event will also be a prelude to the 50th anniversary of BMW M that was established in May 1972.

It all began with BMW's first racing project, the BMW 3.0 CSL - a homologation special that was built to race in the European Touring Car Championship.

Fast-forward to 2021, BMW M is one of the most revered nameplates in motorsports.

As part of this celebration, children from Rumah Charis will also be present to take part in the merriment of the season.

"Car communities are not just about sharing the same passion, friendships or bonds. This Christmas, in the spirit of giving, members of M Owners Malaysia will be delivering Christmas presents to the children of Rumah Charis and Tender Hearts as part of our community project" said Andrew Lim, Event Liaison.

Details of the event:

Date: 18th December 2021, Saturday

Time: 10:00AM to 3:00PM

Venue: Piazza of Pavilion Bukit Jalil

Come join the Chasing Christmas BMW M Owners Drive and stare at all the M vehicles on display!