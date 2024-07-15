Shell Recharge launches largest (and highest altitude) DC charging hub in Genting Highlands - up to 360kW at RM2.80/kWh

As well as being another feather in the cap with regard to their collaboration Porsche Malaysia,

Shell Recharge has launched its largest electric vehicle (EV) charging hub in Malaysia, located at the highest point of Resorts World Genting.

The Genting high-performance charging (HPC) hub, first announced in December last year, has also been certified by The Malaysia Book of Records as the highest altitude EV charging hub in the country, situated at an impressive 1,865 meters above sea level.

The Genting HPC hub boasts 10 bays, four of which are DC fast chargers capable of delivering up to 360 kW of power. The remaining six bays are served by three AC chargers, each with two Type 2 charging guns rated at 22 kW.

The DC fast chargers can deliver up to 360 kW when only a single EV is plugged in, but if two EVs are charging simultaneously, the output is split to 270 kW and 90 kW. The pricing for the 360 kW DC fast chargers at the Genting HPC hub is set at RM2.80 per kWh.

Users are allowed 15 minutes of free idling time after their EV is fully charged, beyond which a fee of RM10 is charged for every subsequent 15 minutes, with a maximum charge per session capped at RM400. Additionally, there is a confirmation fee of RM10, which is waived if the bay is claimed within 10 minutes.

On the other hand, the 22 kW AC chargers have a standard rate of RM1.30 per kWh for all users with a confirmation fee of RM8, waived if the bay is claimed within 10 minutes, and the idle fee is RM2 for every 30 minutes after the initial free 15 minutes.

For those who opt for the ParkEasy Plus credit bundle, a 15% discount on the charging rate reduces the cost to RM2.35 per kWh. Shell Recharge Gold members enjoy a larger discount of 40%, bringing the rate down to RM1.65 per kWh.

These members also benefit from a reduced idle time charge of RM6 per 15-minute block after the initial free 15 minutes. Meanwhile, Porsche Taycan owners are further entitled to a complimentary three-year Shell Recharge Platinum membership, allowing them to use the 360 kW DC fast chargers at a significantly reduced rate of just RM0.80 per kWh. Platinum members also benefit from a lower idle time charge of RM5 per 15-minute block.

Both Gold and Platinum members are allotted an annual quota of 350 kWh and enjoy extended reservation times of 60 minutes before the confirmation fee is applied, with the fee reduced to RM5 for Platinum members.

Seow Lee Ming, the general manager of Shell Mobility, Malaysia, highlighted the significance of this achievement. "The completion of this record-breaking Shell Recharge HPC hub at one of the highest altitudes in Malaysia is a testament to our efforts to build robust EV charging connectivity in the country,”

“Two years ago, we inaugurated our first Shell Recharge HPC charging point in Tangkak, Johor. This was quickly followed by the establishment of seven HPC charging locations along the North-South highway eight months later," she said.