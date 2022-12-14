Worst seasonal flooding could happen within next few days, expert says

Within the next few days (3 to be exact), Malaysia could see some significantly more severe rainfall brought on by the La Nina monsoon winds and the negative Ocean Dipole phenomena (IOD).

According to Professor Datuk Dr Azizan Abu Samah, meteorological expert at the National Antarctica Research Centre, the usual monsoon rains are further amplified by these erratic weather occurrences, as reported by Sinar Harian.

This could result in worse outcomes for flood prone areas compared to late 2021, but especially in areas of Pahang, Perak, Kelantan, and Terengganu. Dr Azizan adds that global forecast models predict heavy rains from the night December 13th.

That said, Azizan does also say that clear weather should be expected for the eastern coast-facing states of Peninsula Malaysia by “early 2023”, but notes that the worse weather is due to hit Sabah and Sarawak during the months of January and February as the north-east monsoon heads further south.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department has also issued an advisory about this week’s predicted weather impacting the parts of Johor, Pahang, Terengganu, and Kelantan with incessant rainfall that could last as far as 20th December.

The La Nina and negative IOD phenomena is expected to subside by the end of the year as well, which should bring some relief to those of us living in Peninsula Malaysia as the flash floods were a common occurrence even months into 2022.

Stay safe out there, everyone! Also special perils insurance is a pretty good idea.