3-4 P-Hailing Riders Caught In Accidents Each Week

Due to fatigue and interaction with application systems, about three to four accidents are reported weekly among p-hailing riders in the country.

According to a report by The Star, Zulhelmi Mansor, President of the Persatuan Penghantar P-Hailing Malaysia has said that the lack of awareness of safety is one of the main causes of accidents involving such riders.

"On average, they work more than four hours non-stop to chase trips and bookings until they are tired and eventually lead to accidents," he told reporters after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Penghantar and the Malaysian Society for Occupational Safety and Health (MSOSH).

"This cooperation is to support Penghantar's safety and health policy towards creating a safe work culture among p-hailing riders and to prioritise occupational safety and health (OSH) based on the Occupational Safety and Health Act," said Mansor.

"It is also to create awareness and protection among p-hailing riders on OSH as well as to ensure that all riders wear personal protective equipment while working," he added.

Dr Shawaludin said MSOSH would recognise the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) module developed by Penghantar.

"It will be adapted as the p-hailing OSH guidelines as a whole, thus improving the social safety net of its employees," he said.

Last year, Bukit Aman Deputy Director of Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT), Datuk Mohd Nadzri Hussain said he was concerned about the rising numbers of accidents involving p-hailing riders.

Data collected from January 2020 to July 2021 across the country showed that out of the 347 accidents, 48 were fatal while the rest were severe or minor injuries.

For 2020, e-hailing drivers and riders recorded 17 deaths, 10 severe cases, and 64 minor injuries.