The third-generation Mercedes-Benz CLA would be equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine manufactured by Geely and a joint venture company called Horse Powertrain Limited. Horse Powertrain, a 50:50 owned company between Geely and Renault, reported by carnewschina.

The engine, which is allegedly produced by Geely and Horse Powertrain, is said to have a power output of 250 horsepower and a peak torque of 360 Nm. Earlier reports suggested that the internal combustion engine for the CLA was being developed in collaboration between Mercedes-Benz and Geely. Notably, Geely holds around 10% stake in Mercedes-Benz and also has a joint venture with the company to manufacture Smart brand EVs, indicating a growing partnership between the two automakers.

The cayalytic converter will still be installed in Germany despite the engine being produced in China. Earlier reports indicated that the engine would be part of a 48V mild-hybrid system using a gearbox-mounted integrated starter motor.

On note, the new CLA will be built on the MMA architecture and will feature mild-hybrid and all-electric powertrains. Reports indicate that there will not be a plug-in hybrid option.

CLA will feature other Chinese technologies in addition to the Geely-produced engine. Reports from earlier this year suggested that the CLA will use a high-level intelligent driving solution from the Chinese startup Momenta, making it the first Mercedes-Benz to possess urban assisted driving capabilities. Momenta, founded in 2016, received an early investment from Mercedes-Benz during its Series B funding round in 2017, indicating a close partnership between the two companies.

All-electric versions of the CLA are expected to feature a 175 kW rear mounted electric motor and have a 89.6 kWh battery pack, with a range of up to 750 km (WLTC) giving an energy consumption of only 12 kWh per 100 km. The MMA platform will have an 800V architecture and will be able to increase its range by 400 km after 15 minutes of charging.

The model is expected to release in 2025, although the mild-hybrid version may not go on sale until 2026.