Sime Darby Auto has officially launched the BYD Sealion 7 in Malaysia today with two types of variants.

-Sealion 7 Premium RWD: RM183,800

-Sealion 7 Performance AWD: RM199,800

The Sealion 7 is an SUV with fully electrically powered that carries some design elements of BYD Seal. This EV comes with e-Platform 3.0 Evo architecture that offers fast charging up to 150kWh.

The Premium variant of BYD Sealion 7 is equipped with 230kW of power and 380Nm of torque. It allows to accelerate 0-100km/h in just 6.7 seconds.

Whereas the Performance variants offers a staggering 390kW with 690Nm of torque achieves 0-100km/h sprint in just 4.5 seconds

Both variants of the car come with an 82.56-kWh blade battery that powers an electric motor. The Premium variant boasts an impressive claimed New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) range of up to 567 kilometers, while the Performance variant offers a claimed maximum NEDC range of 542 kilometers.

Exterior wise, The Sealion 7 stands out with its unique "Ocean X" front styling, featuring a bold X-shaped structure that gives the electric vehicle a powerful and commanding presence on the road. Its narrow LED taillights with a dot matrix design and water droplet-inspired pattern pay homage to the sea and sky, making the vehicle look even more distinct and eye-catching.

Interior, The Sealion 7 masterfully fuses performance and luxury, drawing inspiration from the thrill and elegance of sailboat racing. The spacious and modern cabin features a sleek and flowing design, with 'floating wing' door handles, a high-tech 10.25-inch digital driver display, an eye-catching 15.6-inch rotating infotainment screen, and a cutting-edge 50-inch augmented reality head-up display that delivers an immersive driving experience.

In terms of size, the Sealion 7 stands at 4,830 mm in length, 1,925 mm in width, and 1,620 mm in height, with a 2,930 mm wheelbase.

The model is available in four colours: Cosmos Black, Aurora White, Atlantis Grey and Shark Grey for both variants.

Sime Darby Beyond Auto is celebrating the launch of the BYD Sealion 7 with an early bird offer. Those who book their Sealion 7 by 17 November 2024 will receive a free home charger as a bonus. Additional incentives include RM800 worth of charging credits for customers who register their new BYD Sealion 7 by 31 December, providing an even more compelling reason to reserve the vehicle early.