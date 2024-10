The Chery Tiggo 9 has been refreshed for the 2025 model year having recently made its debut in China featuring updated aesthetics and a newly introduced plug-in hybrid variant, the Tiggo 9 C-DM, all welcome enhancements for its flagship SUV while expanding its electrified vehicle lineup.

The Tiggo 9 is also marketed internationally as the J8, an upscale three-row SUV under the Jaecoo brand. Earlier this year, the pre-facelift model was previewed in Malaysia alongside the now-launched J7.

Initially expected to be the second model in the Jaecoo lineup until the surprise preview of the Omoda C9 (by Jaecoo), the still-larger J8 is estimated to make its local premiere at a price of around RM200k, positioning it as a premium offering no matter how you slice it.

Noticeable changes to the Tiggo 9’s exterior lie in the redesigned front fascia with SUV now sporting a revised grille, one framed by a thicker surround and includes more vertical slats than its forebear.

These changes give the vehicle a more pronounced, commanding appearance while lower front intake has also been revamped, abandoning the previous A-shaped structure in favor of a full-width design that subtly curves upward at the edges.

The dimensions of the Tiggo 9 remain unchanged from the pre-facelift model, measuring 4,820 mm in length, 1,930 mm in width, and 1,699 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,820 mm. The Tiggo 9 C-DM variant is slightly taller, standing at 1,712 mm due to the additional hybrid components. Despite these minor variations, the Tiggo 9’s commanding presence on the road is maintained.

For the plug-in hybrid variant, the Tiggo 9 C-DM, the only visual difference is the addition of a charging port. Beyond that, though, its exterior retains the same features as the non-electrified model, including flush pop-out door handles, distinctive “floating roof” design, and eye-catching taillight graphics.

The Chery Tiggo 9 does come packed with features, including LED headlamps, 20-inch wheels, Nappa leather upholstery, a 256-color ambient lighting system, dual-zone climate control with rear air vents, an eight-speaker Sony sound system, and a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems.

The cabin layout is identical to the previous model with an overall sophisticated dashboard layout, a nice mix of tactile controls and surfaces, as well as a 24.6-inch curved display that actually consists of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster paired with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The Tiggo 9 is available in five different variants in China, with pricing ranging from 152,900 to 203,900 yuan (approximately RM92k to RM124k in our currency). All petrol-only variants feature Chery’s carry-over Kunpeng 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four petrol engine, producing 261 PS (257 hp or 192 kW) and 400 Nm of torque, closely matching the outputs of the smaller Tiggo 8 Pro.

For transmission options, front-wheel-drive (FWD) models come with either a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (7DCT) while the all-wheel-drive versions are exclusively paired with an 8-speed torque converter automatic sourced from Aisin.

In terms of performance, the FWD Tiggo 9 equipped with a 7-speed DCT can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 7.5 seconds. The 8AT-equipped AWD variant, however, is slightly slower, taking 8.5 seconds to achieve the same speed from a standstill. Additionally, the Continuous Damping Control (CDC) adaptive suspension, which is also coming to the C9, is offered exclusively on variants equipped with the 8AT, enhancing ride comfort and handling.

More than those facts and figures, the Tiggo 9 C-DM introduces Chery’s electrification strategy with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Available in two variants priced at 165,900 yuan (around RM98k) and 175,900 yuan (around RM104k), both models feature a combination of a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-four petrol engine and an electric motor.

The petrol engine alone produces 156 PS (154 hp or 115 kW) and 220 Nm, while the front-mounted electric motor delivers an additional 224 PS (221 hp or 165 kW) and 390 Nm of torque. Combined, the system output reaches 381 PS (375 hp or 280 kW) and 610 Nm, allowing the hybrid Tiggo 9 to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 8.8 seconds - pretty respectable given the extra weight.

Supplying juice to the Tiggo 9 C-DM is a large 19.43 kWh ternary lithium battery pack, offering an electric-only range of up to 82 km based on the WLTC standard (106 km on the CLTC cycle). In hybrid mode, thogh, the Tiggo 9 C-DM boasts a remarkable total driving range of over 1,400 km on a full tank, making it a highly efficient option for both city driving and long-distance travel.

Charging the battery is also made convenient and fast, with a supported DC input offering a peak rate of 41 kW that allows the battery to charge from 30% to 80% in just 25 minutes. Slower AC charging fully replenishes the battery in 3.5 hours. Additionally, the Tiggo 9 C-DM is equipped with a vehicle-to-load (V2L) system that can supply up to 6.6 kW of power to external devices, making it ideal for outdoor activities or emergency power needs.

We're looking forward to hearing more about the Jaecoo J8 (as it will be known to us here in Malaysia) as its local launch nears. That said, who knows how soon Chery Malaysia can mobilise in order to have two large tentpole vehicles debut within 2024 as we step into the fourth quarter of the year.