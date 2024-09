The Omoda C9 (by Jaecoo) has been revealed for Malaysia ahead of its local launch set to take place some time this December. According to the brand, this D-segment coupe SUV will be priced from an approximate RM185,000 for the FWD variant and RM195k for the AWD and will be offered as a locally assembled model from launch. Registrations of interest have opened.

If you’re a little unclear about how this Omoda is suddenly a car sold by Jaecoo or why their second model launch likely not the J8 as initially announced, you’re not alone as both marques are collective sub-brands under the larger Chery umbrella. However, having the current and first Omoda 5 model sold at Chery showrooms and the C9 headed to ones labelled Jaecoo is mildly confusing at the very least.

The Omoda C9 is also known in its home market under Exceed, another sub-brand, as the Exeed Yaoguang, otherwise named the Exeed RX - perhaps a knowing nod to the fact that it does have passing resemblance to a certain Lexus.

As the C9 is considered an upmarket vehicle, Jaecoo will be handling the sales and after sales aspects of this model, including warranty and maintenance. Far as we know, the Omoda 5 and E5 will continue to be sold and serviced under Chery and their dealer network.

First revealed in February last year, the C9 measures 4,775 mm long, 1,920 mm wide, 1,671 mm tall and has a wheelbase spanning 2,800 mm, built on the M3X platform. With those dimensions, the C9 seems to bear a larger footprint than the Honda CR-V, or even 3-row SUVs such as the Proton X90 or Chery's own Tiggo 8 Pro.

Some exterior highlights include a wraparound-style headlight and taillight cluster, ’diamond matrix’ air intake grille and daytime running lights, 20-inch alloy wheels wearing 245/50R20 Michelin e-Primacy SUV tyres.

Under the bonnet, the Omoda C9 features a 2.0-litre turbocharged inline-4 petrol engine paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission driving the front wheels - though reportedly the Malaysian market will be receiving an 8-speed torque converter style automatic.

Matching the Exeed RX sold in China, the engine produces a stout 261PS and 400 Nm of torque, with all-wheel drive or front-wheel drive. With Jaecoo being a ‘premium off-road’ centric brand, we’re not sure if the C9 will be fitted with any particular modifications to handle extra rough stuff - such as the many drive modes in the Jaecoo J7 in AWD trim.

However, it is confirmed that the C9 will be fitted as standard with an adaptive suspension system they’ve called Continuous Damping Control (or CDC), that can adjust its bias toward comfort or harshness based on the sensors it uses to asses the road ahead.

In other markets, the Exeed RX can also be had with a plug-in hybrid powertrain featuring a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine and a three-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT). The PHEV system also includes a front electric motor or an additional rear motor for a total system output of up to 619 PS (610 hp or 455 kW) and 920 Nm.

Inside, the Omoda C9 does appear to be a clear step up over the Omoda 5, perhaps justifying the Jaecoo association, with a very pleasing curved aesthetic with full leather upholstery and trim and a large 24.6 (or two 12.3-inch displays ) for driver’s display and infotainment duties - with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, of course.

There’s the requisite panoramic sunroof, 50W wireless charger, a 540-degree all-round view monitor, 14-speaker sound system by Sony, powered/heated front seats (ventilated and heated) power-adjustable rear seats (heated), and even paddle shifters.

The boot is also quite commodious at 660-litres, expandable to almost 1,800-litres the rear seats collapsed. Also notable is the inclusion of a full-sized spare wheel beneath the boot floor, also wearing one of those Michelin tyres.

On the safety front, the Omoda C9 does come with quite an extensive list of ADAS features including Autonomous Emergency Braking, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, and the rest of it, giving the vehicle capability of Level 2.5 semi-autonomous driving.

As we said, there’s still some time left before we see the Omoda C9 (by Jaecoo) hitting showrooms in Malaysia, but registrations interest have opened for keen customers. We’ll have more on this new D-segment entrant into the SUV space as the news breaks.