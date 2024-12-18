Honda spills more details on 2025 Prelude - dual-motor e:HEV, S+ Shift mode, unchanged design

Just two weeks after its Malaysian unveiling at the 2024 iteration of the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS), Honda has released more detailed information about their highly anticipated Prelude sports coupé. With its official global debut widely expected for late next year, honestly, it’s about time they set the hype train in motion.

Honda has released new images and even a video of the Prelude seemingly in production guise, showing a design that remains almost identical to the one brought to KLIMS, but in white instead of red. Given that the concept already appeared production-ready since its initial outing in 2023, significant changes are unlikely before the car goes on sale.

First off, Honda has confirmed that the new Prelude will be a global model, first hitting the streets in Japan and the United States, with European sales commencing in early 2026, which should be about when it could arrive in our region.

It has also been confirmed to feature Honda’s advanced e:HEV hybrid technology, which comes as no surprise to anyone even casually following this car’s journey as a concept vehicle. That said, interestingly, it could be utilising a dual-motor AWD setup instead of the front-drive layouts we’re used to seeing whenever Honda deploys their i-MMD hybrid powertrains.

That new electric all-wheel-drive system for e:HEV models, assuming it does hit the Prelude, uses its rear drive motor for addition power but allows precise adjustment of torque distribution based on load during acceleration, braking, and cornering.

The Prelude will also showcase Honda's next-generation hybrid tech, offering significant upgrades to the aforementioned current e:HEV systems in either 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre flavours. These updates include all-new direct-injected engines optimised for achieving the most efficient thermal runoff and combustion efficiency across a wide range of uses cases.

Despite the technological strides, the Prelude's hybrid setup means there will be zero latitude to include a manual transmission option. The e:HEV system continues to use the petrol engine primarily as a generator for the electric motor, with no mechanical connection to the wheels apart from the lock-up clutch. While this might disappoint purists, Honda has introduced a new feature to keep driving enthusiasts engaged, if artificially.

The Prelude includes a new S+ Shift mode that simulates gearshifts, offering an experience akin to Hyundai Ioniq 5 N’s e-shift, allowing drivers to “shift gears” using steering wheel paddles, and the system even holds gears during cornering for added control.

This feature builds on the Linear Shift Control technology introduced with the Jazz in 2020 but takes it a step further. The “S+” badge is also a nod to Honda’s sports heritage, evoking memories of the CR-Z, S2000, and other iconic models, with plans to include the feature in all future e:HEV hybrid Honda models.

We’ve no word yet power outputs or other information that might inform us on the car’s performance, but our own instincts tell us that the incoming Prelude will be positioned more as an upmarket grand tourer rather than a super sharp two-door (and hybrid) alternative to the Civic Type R.

The focus will be on showcasing Honda’s next-gen hybrid systems instead of out-and-out pace, though the possible dual electric motors and instant access to maximum torque will be advantages the hot Civic can’t counter, possibly giving the Prelude the edge in a short drag off the line. Either way, we’re keen to see what they’ve got up their sleeve.