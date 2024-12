The Honda Prelude Concept has kind of stolen the spotlight at the 2024 Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS), marking its first appearance in Asia outside Japan.

Among the lineup of futuristic vehicles showcased at MITEC, you might wonder how this hybrid coupe stands out with its iconic design and heritage, teasing us with the very real possibility of Malaysia getting early dibs on the production version when it does debut next year, but it does.

Reviving a legendary nameplate, the Prelude Concept pays homage to Honda’s prestigious lineage of two-door coupes, last produced in 2001 after five generations. Due to declining sales and market demand, the Japanese automaker had previously not elected to produce a two-door version of the current 11th-gen Civic, leaving the 10th-gen Civic coupe as the final bastion of the Prelude’s spiritual successor. Until now, that is with this suspiciously finished-looking ‘concept’.

The late 3rd-gen Prelude from the 1980s was notable for its 4WS four-wheel steering and pop-up headlights, while the 4th-gen earned a reputation for its satisfyingly high-revving VTEC engine and futuristic cockpit. This concept, widely predicted to be powered by some fashion of performance-focused hybrid powertrain, aims to build on that iconic legacy.

For a little background, the Prelude badge first resurfaced in late 2023 at the Japan Mobility Show, adorning a white concept car. Now, KLIMS 2024 hosts the vibrant red version, turning heads with its striking aesthetic. The Prelude Concept boasts a sharp front fascia, sleek headlights, a streamlined glasshouse (that is fully opaque, unfortunately), and full-width taillights.

Honda remains tight-lipped about technical details, but the concept emphasises the brand’s commitment to hybrid technology, similar in philosophy to the CR-Z. The production version is likely to incorporate Honda's i-MMD e:HEV hybrid system such as the ones found on variants of the City, HR-V, Civic, and CR-V, which primarily uses an electric motor powered by a petrol engine, delivering a impressive fuel economy alongside a very EV-like driving experience in terms of instant torque and refinement.