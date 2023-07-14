Hyundai Ioniq 5 N debut: Up to 641 HP and simulated eight-speed gearbox

Hyundai Motor's IONIQ 5 N Storms into Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Hyundai N has unveiled its first-ever electric vehicle, the IONIQ 5 N, at the prestigious Goodwood Festival of Speed in West Sussex, England.

This groundbreaking model usher in a new era of high-performance EVs, bringing together cutting-edge technology and track-ready capabilities that will ignite your passion for driving like never before.

IONIQ 5 N leads the charge in Hyundai N's electrification strategy, paving the way for future electric N models that will push the boundaries of performance and excitement. Building upon the three pillars of N performance — the mischievous Corner Rascal, the unstoppable Racetrack Capability, and the everyday Sportscar thrill — this electric powerhouse harnesses the expertise gained from years of electrified 'Rolling Lab' development and motorsport-inspired technologies.

IONIQ 5 N's electrifying headline features:

Corner Rascal: With a reinforced body and chassis, this dynamic EV boasts unrivalled rigidity and responsive steering, allowing drivers to dominate corners like a rally champion with its rally-inspired dual-motor AWD capabilities.

Racetrack Capability: The beast within the IONIQ 5 N roars with up to 650 PS when N Grin Boost is engaged. Its industry-leading thermal management system ensures increased endurance, while regenerative braking adds an extra adrenaline rush.

Everyday Sportscar: Undeniably, the best features are the N e-shift and N Active Sound + technologies which transport you into the realm of high-performance ICE cars.

N e-shift emulates the gearshifts of ICE N cars, creating a precise and interactive driving experience by controlling motor torque output and simulating the jolt between shifts.

N Active Sound+ enhances the driving experience of EVs with a 10-speaker system, offering three sound themes: 'Ignition' simulates N's 2.0T engine sound, 'Evolution' provides a high-performance sound inspired by the RN22e, and 'Supersonic' takes inspiration from twin-engine fighter jets, adjusting volume during cornering. N Active Sound+ provides an acoustic reference to gauge the power being utilized.

IONIQ 5 N features N Road Sense, which recommends activating N Mode when double-curved road signs are detected, maximizing the joy of driving (EU only).

The world premiere of IONIQ 5 N at the Goodwood Festival of Speed signifies Hyundai N's commitment to technological excellence and innovation. This groundbreaking model sets the stage for a new era of performance and elevates Hyundai's overall competitiveness.

"Our vision for Hyundai N is to lead the technological revolution in the automotive industry," says Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company. "IONIQ 5 N represents the pinnacle of performance, pushing the boundaries of electric high-performance driving. We are determined to continue this momentum and deliver exceptional driving experiences across all our Hyundai models. That's the essence of N brand!"

IONIQ 5 N combines Hyundai's renowned Electrified-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) with N's motorsport-bred technologies, resulting in a high-performance marvel that will leave you breathless. Leveraging the expertise gained from electrified 'Rolling Labs,' such as the RM20e, RN22e, and N Vision 74, this electrifying vehicle maximizes its capabilities in line with N's three performance pillars: the untamed Corner Rascal, the unbeatable Racetrack Capability, and the thrilling Everyday Sportscar experience.

Till Wartenberg, Vice President and Head of N Brand and Motorsport at Hyundai Motor Company, emphasizes the driving pleasure that IONIQ 5 N brings. "IONIQ 5 N was designed to push the boundaries of driving fun by utilizing the latest technologies available. We aim to deliver N's signature exhilarating experience to all drivers, whether it's petrol, electric, or hydrogen-powered vehicles. By listening to our passionate N fans, we have fine-tuned our first all-electric N to electrify the driving passion of our most demanding N-thusiasts."

On the inside, the N-branded elements adorn the steering wheel, seats, door scuff panels, and metal pedals, creating an immersive experience optimized for track driving. The N steering wheel, featuring the iconic N logo and strategically positioned N buttons, allows you to customize your driving mode with ease, while the N bucket seats keep you firmly supported during thrilling maneuvers.

IONIQ 5 N also embraces sustainability with its choice of materials, including recyclable components and eco-friendly upholstery, reinforcing Hyundai's commitment to a greener future.

Get ready to witness the electrifying power of IONIQ 5 N as Hyundai N debuts at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023.