What's this? A Hyundai Ioniq 5 N video teaser?

Hyundai recently released a video showing all the cool things related to its N brand 'rolling lab' cars, and they've given us a sneak peek at what they claim to be the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N - N's first production BEV model.

The entire world has begun to pay special attention to Hyundai and its efforts in electrification technologies to next-generation high-performance models. We've seen the RN22e as well as the N Vision 74 with advanced EV and hydrogen hybrid tech, but they have a lot more up their sleeves.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N wrapped in camo

The video in itself showcased an interesting perspective on Hyundai's efforts to revolutionise the automotive industry but at the same time, maintain its stance as a manufacturer that still focuses on the fun side of driving. A short glimpse of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N was shown just for a short bit together with the RN22e and N Vision 74 side by side.

Wrapped in a 'special camouflage pattern of pixels and checkered flags', it is safe to say that Hyundai is getting very good at teasing fans and enthusiasts from all walks of life, even ICE purists. The two rolling labs vehicles will pave the way for the brand's next-generation EVs and we're pretty darn excited about this Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.

It's also especially interesting since Hyundai's E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform) will be developed together with the N brand's performance pillars - Corner Rascal, Racetrack Capability, and Everyday Sports Car. That has been somewhat showcased via the RN22e and N Vision 74, but there's no doubt that some of that fancy tech will indeed trickle down to the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.

According to Till Wartenberg, Vice President of N Brand Management & Motorsport sub-division, "Hyundai N Brand is one of the fastest evolving high-performance brands in the world. All of our plans are on the right track to be carried out in line with our vision for electrification. The success story of rolling labs highlighted by RN22e is a perfect prelude to our N Brand’s very first battery electric production model, the Ioniq 5 N, coming soon."

In the meantime, check out the Hyundai Ioniq 5's sister, the Kia EV6, as we took it for a short camping trip by the beach!