Following its earlier preview, Jaecoo Malaysia has officially unveiled the much-anticipated Omoda C9 (by Jaecoo), marking their second model offering following the well-received J7, separately the Omoda C9 (by Jaecoo) aims to carve out its own space in the spotlight, steering attention away from the ongoing 2024 KL Mobility/Motor Show. Launched with 2 variants from RM168,800, it certainly does seem like a tempting proposition.

Omoda C9 (by Jaecoo) FWD - RM168,800

Omoda C9 (by Jaecoo) FWD - RM188,800

The Omoda C9 (by Jaecoo), which is locally assembled in Shah Alam just like the J7, is a little unique as it was widely expected that their second model would be the 3-row J8, which was previewed during the brand’s debut event in January 2024. The C9 signifies Jaecoo's commitment to bringing high-quality, premium vehicles to Malaysian consumers, though we can’t help but mention that the car is a little bit of an oddball given how it also carries the ‘Omoda’ name. Anyway….

As confirmed during the launch by Jaecoo Malaysia VP Emily Lek, deliveries for the all-wheel-drive (AWD) variant are scheduled to commence in January 2025 while the two-wheel-drive (2WD) model will be available later in May or June 2025 - Q2 of next year, as officially stated.

Jaecoo are also offering an early bird package that adds to the car’s standard 7-year (or 150,000km) vehicle warranty to a 10-year (or 1,000,000km) warranty on its engine and suspension. However, potential owners don’t have long to act, as this promotional period closes on Sunday, 8th December 2024.

Known as the Exeed RX in China, the Omoda C9 (by Jaecoo) is equipped with a 2.0-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine, one shared with the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro but tuned for more punch. The engine produces an impressive 261 PS and 400 Nm of torque, paired with an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox instead of the Tiggo 8 Pro’s 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Positioned as a premium SUV, the Omoda C9 (by Jaecoo) boasts advanced features such as adaptive dampers that they brand as Continuous Damping Control (CDC), —a rarity for vehicles priced under RM200,000 - that's relegated to the more expensive AWD variant. Its exterior design exudes road presence, highlighted by 20-inch two-tone alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin e-Primacy tires. The SUV also offers practical benefits, including a 450 mm water wading depth, although its ground clearance is a modest 165 mm.

The C9’s dimensions emphasise its more upmarket D-segment status, measuring 4,775 mm in length, 1,920 mm in width, and 1,671 mm in height, it is larger than the similarly D-segment Chery Tiggo 8 Pro. The 2,800 mm wheelbase, which is 90 mm longer than the Tiggo 8 Pro, ensures ample cabin space for passengers.

The Omoda C9 (by Jaecoo) incorporates a contemporary design language reminiscent of its electric sibling, the Omoda E5. Its slim LED headlights, complete with segmented L-shaped daytime running lights, are linked by a strip bearing the Omoda badge. The diamond-pattern grille adds a touch of sophistication, and the car's side profile is accentuated by a prominent shoulder line, chrome accents, and flush pop-out door handles. At the rear, full-width taillights, vertical reflectors, and quad tailpipes complete its bold aesthetic.

Step inside the Omoda C9 (by Jaecoo), and you’ll find a cabin that prioritises luxury and technology. The dashboard features a dual 12.3-inch widescreen display panel, while quilted leather upholstery and soft-touch materials adorn the interior. The design emphasises both style and functionality, with standout features such as silver air-con and drive mode selector knobs integrated into the centre console.

The C9 also caters to modern connectivity needs with twin smartphone holders, including one with a 50-watt Qi wireless charger, and a roller-top-covered storage compartment for added convenience.

The Omoda C9 (by Jaecoo) comes packed with a wide array of standard equipment that enhances both comfort and safety. Key features include: Triple-zone climate control including rear controls, panoramic glass roof, 14-speaker Sony sound system, power-adjustable front seats with ventilation, 360-degree camera system with a transparency mode.

The AWD variant offers additional features such as powered steering column adjustment and seven off-road driving modes, compared to the 2WD model’s three.

Safety remains a priority for the Omoda C9 (by Jaecoo), with all variants equipped with eight airbags and a robust suite of driver assistance systems, including: Autonomous emergency braking (AEB), adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality, lane centering assist and lane change assist, blind spot warning and driver attention monitoring, door opening warning for enhanced passenger safety.