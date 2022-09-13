Carlist.my DRIVE Roadshow Merdeka Edition Draws Over 27,000 Visitors

The Carlist.my DRIVE Roadshow Merdeka Edition concluded its 4-day extravaganza last month with over 27,000 visitors and over RM3 million in estimated sales value.

Held at the IOI Grand Exhibition and Convention Center from 25-28 August 2022, a number of participating brands and partners drew up quite a crowd in conjunction with the launch of the new wing at the IOI City Mall in Putrajaya.

27,000 folks in attendance

Thousands flocked to the new convention center to check out all of the participating brands which included CARSOME, Toyota, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Cycle & Carriage, Subaru, and Hyundai. Close to 20 bookings were placed during the event with an estimated sales value of over RM3 million.

Folks were also able to view some of the latest offerings from other participating brands like Renault, in particular the new Renault Zoe EV. Other partners that helped to bring in the big numbers were Trapo, 70mai, Regal Valet, Liqui Moly, Goodyear, Treeletrik, and Monster Energy just to name a few.

On-ground activity for the whole family

A number of KOLs were also present at the Carlist.my DRIVE Roadshow Merdeka Edition including the likes of Danny One, Cassey Soo, Jeff China, Sam Mak plus of course Carlist.my Ambassador, Zen Low!

While the moms and dads were busy checking out all the cars and gear on show, other on-ground activities were also organised to ensure that the entire family had a good time at the roadshow. This included pour coffee by HWC, free Monster Energy drinks, a racing simulator set up by Trapo, and custom t-shirts courtesy of Rexagon.

Stick around and stay in touch as there will be more DRIVE roadshow events happening in the future!