Eric Cantona Kicks Off CARSOME Autofair in Malaysia

It was a day to remember for football fans who scored a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to spend their Saturday with CARSOME’s brand ambassador and football legend Eric Cantona, who was in town making a special guest appearance at the CARSOME Autofair event.

Hailed as ‘King Eric’, the 56-year old’s charismatic presence drew a massive crowd to the Autofair event, and several lucky winners managed to bring home exclusive merchandise signed by the football legend himself. In addition, the recently crowned CARSOME brand ambassador also hosted various car bidding sessions with CARSOME dealers and customers.

The excitement did not stop there, as some Malaysians drove home their dream cars from the CARSOME Autofair event. Held from 10 to 11 September at the CARSOME PJ Automall, customers were able to browse from a large selection of up to 200 quality pre-owned cars while enjoying discounts of up to RM10,000.

Commemorating its seventh anniversary, CARSOME is also giving away up to RM7,000 cashback to seven lucky CARSOME Certified car buyers throughout September.

To qualify for the cashback, customers must complete their CARSOME Certified car purchase within the promotion period, fill in a form, and correctly answer a quiz that will be sent to them via text or email.

For more information, please visit CARSOME’s official website.