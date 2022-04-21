Carsome Certified: Creating A New Standard

So you want to buy a pre-owned vehicle? But there are so many choices in the market. How do you choose? Who do you trust? Who do you buy from?

Just before you decide, let’s go on a journey together. A trip that should help you understand how the Carsome Certified Lab gives you a Carsome Certified vehicle.

Firstly two definitions:

Carsome Certified Lab - The Carsome Certified Lab in Selangor is one of the largest vehicle refurbishment facilities in the SEA region, the over 185,000 square feet fully-functional lab is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment to transform pre-owned vehicles almost as good as new. Carsome Certified vehicles - Carsome Certified vehicles are vehicles that have had a strict 175-point inspection, gone through a refurbishment process (the process is covered in more detail below), and come with a 1-year Extended Warranty, 5-day money-back guarantee, plus fixed prices with no hidden fees. When browsing online look out for the Carsome Certified banner on the vehicle listings to determine Carsome Certified vehicles.

The Carsome Certified Refurbishment Process

The Carsome Certified Refurbishment Process is a 5-step process, as below:

Stringent Selection Mechanical and General Repair Body and Paint Detailing Final Quality Check

1. Stringent Selection

Each vehicle that qualifies to be Carsome Certified has gone through a 175-point inspection to ensure selected cars are free from major accidents and is also free from frame, flood, or fire damage before they are refurbished. The selection criteria for a Carsome Certified vehicle are very stringent.

2. Mechanical and General Repair

This is where essential functions such as powertrain and safety systems are tested and fixed to be in optimal condition.

Lubricants, brakes and the air-conditioning are then serviced, where wear and tear items such as brake pads or air filters are changed.

Taking it one step further and going beyond global standards, the Carsome Certified refurbishment process also ensures that brake pads are above 4mm and the tyre tread is above 2.2mm before moving on to the next part of the process.

Body and Paint

Next in the Carsome Certified Refurbishment Process is the exterior of the car, where the car's scratches and dents are marked according to strict criteria that determines if any body panel resprays are required. Only reputable and OEM paints are used along with a 3-step high-performance paint correction. Last but not least is wax polishing to create that mirror-like finish.

Detailing

In step 4, a detailed car wash, covering the exterior as well as the engine compartment is then undertaken to make sure the vehicle is spick and span. The interior of the vehicle is wiped clean, vacuumed, and sanitized.

Once the vehicle is clean, anti-bacterial fogging then takes place to make sure the vehicle touchpoints are free from harmful bacteria and virus-based microorganisms.

If any leather or fabric refurbishment is required, it is done before the vehicle is passed on for the final quality check.

5. Final Quality Check

Each vehicle then goes through Carsome's final quality check by a Carsome consultant to ensure the vehicle is safe, comfortable, free of blemishes, and aesthetically top-notch!

Following this each vehicle will go through a photoshoot, covering both the interior and exterior to provide you a transparent view online. Rest assured, none of the images are digitally enhanced.

With each and every Carsome Certified vehicle, what you’re getting is:

transparency with close-up pictures and the inspection report on the vehicle listing

a vehicle that is professionally cleaned and sanitized

a vehicle delivered to your doorstep!

The Carsome Certified Lab can refurbish up to 2,000 vehicles per month at optimum operational capacity, turning them into Carsome Certified vehicles - Carsome believes that managing the refurbishment process from A to Z helps them maintain a high standard of quality in order to give buyers peace of mind when purchasing pre-owned cars.

Now that we are at the end of our journey, we hope you’re a little more enlightened on why a Carsome Certified vehicle should be your choice too! Don’t settle for anything less than Carsome Certified!

You can browse for all the Carsome Certified vehicles here on Carlist.my.