Looking for a used car? Do these things first!

Buying a used car can be a great investment if you know what to look out for.

It's always a good idea to bring someone who knows a lot more about cars when viewing any used cars that you're interested in.

We previously posted a simple DIY guide on what to look for in a quality used car from things like exterior condition, wheels and tyres, engine bay and start-up, plus interior inspections.

Smart folks already know what to look out for when shopping for used cars and if you want to make the best decisions that meet your needs and budget, here are some extra things you need to be aware of.

COMFORT FIRST

If you're already satisfied with how the car looks, it's time to get behind the wheel and take it out for a test drive. But before the wheels start rolling, make sure that the car's comfort levels are up to your standards.

Take a moment to check if it’s suited for your height, feel the seats, seating ergonomics, steering position, pedal positions, blind spots, and space for all passengers. Be extra sure about these minor details, especially if you're planning to drive it daily.

START YOUR ENGINE

Test drives are meant for you to make sure that everything works as it should from engine, transmission, brakes, and safety equipment apart from comfort.

You want to make sure that every single aspect of the car is in good working condition or you might have more headaches in the future.

How do you start? Test drive the car in the city as well as on the highway. By doing so, you'll be able to replicate your usual driving conditions and see for yourself how the car behaves and if there's anything amiss while on the road.

It's crucial to see how the car performs at different terrains and paces, from slow-paced city traffic to highways. By doing so, you can also feel how the transmission behaves as it goes through the gears.

Going over bumps and road imperfections can also give you a clear idea of the condition of the car's suspension. The best duration to test out all of these things is between 20-30 minutes (don't just go around the building and come back!)

If you're able to find an open space away from the road like a vacant parking lot, you can also test the engine's full acceleration and maximum braking performance.

DRIVE IN FIGURE EIGHTS

Another thing that most people tend to forgo is the car's behaviour or performance when the steering is at full lock. How? By driving slowly in figure eights to check the steering's smoothness from one direction to the other using full motion.

This test will also allow you to look out for any suspicious noises or creeks that might surface when going through the motions. Just make sure to warn your passengers before doing so or it might cause motion sickness (and possibly a clean-up fee if someone loses their lunch in the car).

NO WORRIES WITH CARSOME CERTIFIED CARS

It might sound like a long checklist but if you want to take all of your worries out of the equation, make the smart choice with CARSOME Certified cars where all of them have gone through a very stringent 175-point inspection from the exterior, interior, engine, transmission, electronics, and most importantly, road test inspection.

There's a wide selection of high-quality used cars with the CARSOME Certified badge and if you're interested in test driving any of them, just get in touch with any of the friendly CARSOME consultants and you can find out for yourself - behind the wheel and on the road.

At CARSOME, you are free to test all the cars that are on sale with no obligation to place a booking or pay any fees - just the freedom and time to truly feel the car and find the right one for you!

All CARSOME Certified used cars come with a full inspection report for your perusal as well as a 1-year warranty. To further amp up your peace of mind, there's also the 5-day money-back guarantee if you feel like the car is not the right one for you post-purchase. Splendid!