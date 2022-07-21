CARSOME Teams Up With Cantona - Showcasing Their Relentless Spirit To Go Above And Beyond.

Many football fans consider 1992 to be the English football league’s big bang moment as that was the year that heralded the Premier League era. It arrived with hundreds of millions in broadcast money and a Frenchman who would come to be remembered as the first player in the Premier League's history to score a hat-trick.

Eric Cantona always brought a sense of change and achievement wherever he played. He helped his first English club win the Premier League and helped his second English club to the same achievement, which ended the club's 26-year wait for a league title.

The CARSOME & Cantona Team-Up

Not only did he mesmerize football fans the world over and spearhead change wherever he went, but he also gave fans of the clubs he was playing for a sense of confidence, just as CARSOME is doing right now when it comes to the business of buying and selling pre-owned cars.

This is one of the reasons why CARSOME has united with Eric Cantona, as both possess the same relentless drive to bring change and invoke trust to deliver greatness.

Whether it's breaking the status quo, creating a new standard, or even changing the game completely, Cantona and CARSOME share the knack of never resting until they deliver the promise of confidence and complete peace of mind.

For Cantona, it was always the indispensability of practice that made him great, and for CARSOME, their modus operandi of setting a new standard for pre-owned cars is what is going to make them great.

Like how Cantona started a new era of domestic domination for his football club, CARSOME too is working towards bringing a new era of change in purchasing pre-owned vehicles.

CARSOME Certified: The Trusted Way to Buy a Car

CARSOME Certified is more than just a seal of quality, it is a best-in-class experience. All CARSOME Certified cars go through a 175-point inspection covering the interior, exterior, and underbody and are road-tested to make sure they’re free of major accidents and flood damage. Each car also undergoes a CARSOME Certified Refurbishment Process at the CARSOME Certified Lab ensuring it delivers complete comfort, safety beyond standards, and a refurbished aesthetic. Additionally, all CARSOME Certified cars come with fixed prices and no hidden fees, 5-day money-back guarantee and 1-year warranty.

However, the best thing about CARSOME and Cantona is that they are both advocates for Joga Bonito (translates as 'play beautiful'). Cantona once said that liars and cheaters made a fool out of the game for too long and that the game should be about honour. Now, CARSOME is on that same path as they too seek to be trustworthy and transparent when it comes to selling cars.

Everything you see on carsome.my is a promise of everything you will get when you are ready to make the purchase. There are NO hidden fees. All displayed prices are fixed, inclusive of road tax, PUSPAKOM fees, loan processing fees, and ownership transfer fees. A full 175-point vehicle inspection report (so you know the ins and outs of the car) and 360-degree view are also available to give you a detailed look at the interior and exterior of the vehicle. When it comes to transparency, there is no compromise with CARSOME!

When you combine this with the level of expert refurbishment that goes into every CARSOME Certified car, you've got peace of mind that the car you're buying will serve you faithfully for many years to come.

Delivering Trust, Transparency & Choice with the New Standard of Car Buying

With up to 30 brands, CARSOME has vehicles that suit every kind of need, be it hatchbacks, sedans, MPVs, and SUVs. From browsing to delivery, CARSOME gives you the flexibility to shop from wherever you are, the way you want.

Looking for a CARSOME Certified Car is equally hassle-free as you can browse their app, visit their website, or walk into one of the many CARSOME Experience Centers near you.

If you like what you are seeing, you can book a test drive any day of the week. Can't go to CARSOME? No problem, as CARSOME provides home and virtual car tours as well.

CARSOME welcomes all customers to collect their vehicles personally at the CARSOME Experience Centers. But if you prefer, CARSOME is also more than happy to deliver the car to your doorstep.

With every CARSOME Certified car, the promise you're getting is:

transparency with close-up pictures and a 360-degree view, along with the 175-point inspection report on the vehicle listing;

a vehicle that is professionally refurbished, cleaned, and sanitized;

fixed prices with no hidden fees;

a 5-day money-back guarantee and 1-year warranty; and

a vehicle delivered to your doorstep! (if you want it to).

CARSOME Certified is the trusted way to buy a pre-owned car, one that King Eric is proud to endorse!

Looking to buy a car? Looking to sell your car? CARSOME is the Theatre of your Car Dreams.