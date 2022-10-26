CARSOME expands its operations to East Malaysia

Southeast Asia’s largest integrated car e-commerce platform, CARSOME, has officially expanded its operations to East Malaysia with the launch of four new inspection centers in Sarawak.

This expansion sees CARSOME introducing a new standard of selling cars to East Malaysians and providing them with a trusted and transparent option.

The inspection centers aim to offer customers a differentiated and hassle-free car-selling experience, through fast payment and worry-free transaction process. Guided by a stringent inspection procedure, every CARSOME Inspection Center will have a skilled professional inspector to conduct comprehensive inspection on the car, to ensure its quality is accounted for to offer the best price in the market.

CARSOME Co-Founder & CARSOME Academy CEO, Teoh Jiun Ee said the expansion to East Malaysia is part of CARSOME’s ongoing mission to solve customers’ pain points, thereby providing Malaysians peace of mind throughout their car selling journey. “The presence of CARSOME in East Malaysia marks a significant and positive milestone for us. Our motivation is to make CARSOME services accessible to all Malaysians as we continue to innovate the used car ecosystem, driven by data and technology.”

With the launch of four new inspection centers in Sarawak – Kuching, Sibu, Miri and Bintulu CARSOME now has 49 inspection centers across Malaysia. Leveraging proprietary data and pricing algorithms, CARSOME ensures fair pricing can be determined for every car, underlining its goal to create a trusted and transparent used car ecosystem. Aside from pricing offered by CARSOME, customers can also opt for its e-bidding platform, to get different price offers from its nationwide network of used car dealers.

The launch of the new CARSOME Inspection Center at Kuching was officiated by Sarawak Deputy Premier, Second Minister for Finance and New Economy and Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development Sarawak, Yang Berhormat Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said CARSOME’s expansion to Sarawak comes at a critical time given that the country is in a recovery phase from the pandemic. “I believe that CARSOME's technology driven business model will complement our goal which is to improve the standard of living, grow our economy to provide business and job opportunities and train our people to be resourceful and increase their income level. This is in tandem with the Sarawak government’s plan in implementing its Post-COVID-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030) where its people will enjoy economic prosperity driven by data and innovation.”

CARSOME will be supporting used car dealers in digitalizing their operations and ecosystem by introducing its E-bidding Platform and Dealer Financing Program and providing end-to-end support for dealers. By bringing its proprietary technology and software innovation, CARSOME aims to empower used car dealers to seamlessly tap into new trends through digitalization.

In addition, CARSOME hopes through its expansion that it will help stimulate the economy and drive greater growth for the used car market. To do this, CARSOME will create new sales and growth opportunities for used car dealers by establishing partnership deals, while offering bonus rewards and credit lines for long-term business sustainability.

The inspection centers in Sarawak will serve as among the next steps forward in CARSOME’s growth plans, strengthening its already established footprint in Malaysia. A series of marketing initiatives will also take place in Sarawak offering various promotions for consumers to experience the new standard of selling their cars through CARSOME.

For more information on CARSOME upcoming promotions in Sarawak, please visit CARSOME website.