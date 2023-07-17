Inside the CARSOME Certified Lab: The place where quality pre-owned cars are born

In the world of used cars, condition reigns supreme. Acknowledging this imperative, the revered CARSOME Certified Lab assumes an instrumental role in upholding the highest standards of quality.

Their unwavering dedication lies in meticulously curating a selection of vehicles that surpass expectations, ensuring that only the absolute best make their way to discerning buyers.

By leveraging vehicle experts and state-of-the-art tools, CARSOME wants every prospective owner to embark on their new vehicle journey with utmost confidence, avoiding any disheartening surprises down the road.

All CARSOME Certified cars are refurbished at the CARSOME Certified Lab, one of Southeast Asia's most extensive state-of-the-art car refurbishment facilities that has changed the used car industry.

Sounds interesting? Well, If you want to know what goes on at the lab, take a journey with us as we dive into the methodical world of the CARSOME Certified Lab, where cutting-edge technology and meticulous processes ensure that every car meets the highest standards of quality and safety.

The Inspection Process

At the CARSOME Certified Lab, every vehicle undergoes a rigorous inspection process. Trained professionals meticulously examine various aspects of the car, including its exterior, interior, mechanical components, and electrical systems.

By utilising advanced diagnostic tools and equipment, they leave no stone unturned in their quest for a comprehensive evaluation.

CARSOME Certified cars are like rare gems, with only a select few making the cut. Each vehicle undergoes a rigorous 175-point inspection to earn the prestigious CARSOME Certified status.

Advanced Diagnostic Tools used

To deliver accurate assessments, the CARSOME Certified Lab utilises state-of-the-art diagnostic tools, such as the latest Onboard Diagnostic Scanner (ODS).

These tools enable the team to delve deep into the vehicle's systems, identifying potential issues that may not be apparent to the naked eye. From engine performance analysis to electrical system diagnostics, these tools provide precise data, ensuring a thorough examination.

Assessing Structural Integrity

One crucial aspect of the inspection process is evaluating the structural integrity of the vehicle.

Using specialised equipment, the CARSOME Certified Lab can identify signs of previous accidents or structural damage, perhaps caused by fire or flood. This analysis provides valuable insights into the vehicle's history, helping buyers make informed decisions.

Checking and Repairing Mechanical Components

The CARSOME Certified Lab scrutinises the mechanical components of each vehicle to ensure optimal functionality. From the engine to the transmission, suspension, brakes, and more, the team evaluates these vital systems to identify any potential issues.

By examining fluid levels, belt conditions, and overall performance, they provide a comprehensive assessment of the car's mechanical health. CARSOME also goes above and beyond by offering comprehensive repairs and maintenance services. From restoring ABS systems and replacing reverse cameras and sensors to refreshing lubricants, every aspect is meticulously attended to.

The result? Cars that feel and perform as if they were brand new, ensuring the utmost satisfaction for customers.

Thorough Electrical System Evaluation

The modern vehicle's electrical system is intricate and essential. The CARSOME Certified Lab recognises this and conducts thorough evaluations of the electrical components.

From the battery and alternator to the wiring system and onboard electronics, each element is meticulously inspected to verify proper functionality and diagnose any potential electrical issues.

Ensuring Safety and Quality

Essentially, the primary goal of the Certified Lab is to ensure the safety and quality of each vehicle.

By adhering to global safety standards to ensure CARSOME Certified cars operate at optimum functionality, they minimise the risk of buyers facing unexpected problems after purchasing a used car.

CARSOME also sets a new benchmark for safety by surpassing global standards in critical components. For instance, when it comes to tires, CARSOME insists on a minimum tread depth of 2.2mm, exceeding the global standard of 1.6mm.

Similarly, in brake pad inspections, CARSOME ensures a thickness of more than 4mm, surpassing the global standard of 3mm. These meticulous safety checks guarantee that every vehicle meets and exceeds the highest safety standards, providing customers with peace of mind on the road.

Through their meticulous inspections, they provide buyers with the confidence they need to make informed decisions.

Beautiful underneath, beautiful exterior

Imperfections such as scratches and dents undergo meticulous assessment based on stringent criteria, dictating whether body panel resprays are necessary.

Adhering to the highest standards, only reputable and quality OEM paints are employed in the process. To achieve a flawless result, a comprehensive 3-step high-performance paint correction is conducted, ensuring an impeccable surface.

The finishing touch involves a skilful polishing technique and the application of protective wax, resulting in a smooth, mirror-like finish that truly dazzles.

So as you can see, the CARSOME Certified Lab serves as a modus operandi of trust and transparency between CARSOME and its customers. By employing advanced diagnostic tools, conducting comprehensive inspections, and emphasising safety and quality, they ensure that buyers have access to reliable and well-inspected vehicles.

Whether it's examining the structural integrity, evaluating mechanical components, or scrutinising the electrical system, the CARSOME Certified Lab's commitment to excellence sets a benchmark for the industry.

Their expertise and dedication empower buyers to embark on their used car journey with confidence.

All CARSOME Certified cars are quality assured through a stringent 175-point inspection and professional refurbishment. Additionally, each car comes with a fixed price with no hidden fees, five-day money-back guarantee, and one-year warranty.