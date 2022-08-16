2022 Renault Zoe EV Has Arrived In Malaysia - From RM163,000

TC Euro Cars Sdn Bhd (Renault Malaysia) has officially revealed the price and specs for the 2022 Renault Zoe EV for the Malaysian market.

Those who are interested in getting one of these eco-friendly electric cuties have the option to choose from two different variants - the Zoe Zen R110 and the Zoe Intens R135.

Priced from RM163,000 to RM175,000

The 2022 Renault Zoe is priced at RM163,000 for the Ren R110 variant and RM175,000 for the Intens R135 (recomended retail price without insurance). The RM12,000 price difference can be mostly seen via its interior as well as some added safety features.

Zoe Zen R110 or Zoe Intens R135?

Shooting straight to firepower, the 2022 Renault Zoe EV is able to produce 110PS and 225Nm of torque for the Zoe Zen R110 variant while the Zoe Intens R135 peaks at 135PS and 245Nm of torque.

Both models are fitted with the same front-wheel-drive setup as well as a 52kWh battery pack that offers a WLTP cycle range of 395km for the R110 and 386km for the R135.

The 2022 Renault Zoe EV supports AC charging up to 22kW (Type 2) which offers a charging time from 0-100% in three hours. If you're connected to a more modest 7.4kW charger, a full charge can be completed in 9.5 hours.

For DC charging, the 2022 Renault Zoe also supports up to 50kW and when connected to one via its CCS2 port, 0-80% charge is achieved in just 70 minutes. If you're in a hurry, 30 minutes will get you an added 145km of range with the 50kW DC fast charger.

Exterior - 2022 Renault Zoe

Both variants of the 2022 Renault Zoe come with the same full-LED headlight setup with C-shaped DRLs. Both variants are also fitted with 16-inch wheels (195/55) but the only difference is that the R110 comes with alloy wheels while the R135 comes with the alloy 'diamond cut' option.

Exterior colour options also differ between the two variants. If you opt for the Zoe Zen R110, you can get it in Black or Solid White. The Zoe Intens R135, however, is available in four vibrant colour options - Black, Blue, Purple, and Red.

Interior - 2022 Renault Zoe

While both variants are fitted with the same 10-inch customisable colour driver screen and a seven-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and six speakers, there are major differences between the two.

The base Zoe Ren R110 does not come with Offline Navigation, rear USB charging port, automatic climate control, electrochromatic rearview mirror, folding side mirrors, reverse camera, and front parking sensors.

These features are available as standard on the Renault Zoe Intens R135 variant, which also comes with black leather-cloth combination upholstery (black fabric for the R110).

Safety features - Added Blind Spot Warning for the R135

Safety specs for both variants can be summed up with the same features which are:

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Lane Keep Assist (LKA)

Adaptive High Beam (AHB)

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Traction Control Anti-Slip Regulation (ASR)

ABS with Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)

Hill Start Assist (HSA)

Four airbags

Blind Spot Warning (Intens R135 only)

Visit the Renault flagship showroom along Jalan Kemajuan in Seksyen 13, Petaling Jaya to check it out live.