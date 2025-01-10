Honda Malaysia ends 2024 with a peak 2% in sales, one of major brands gain increase

Honda Malaysia managed to increase its sales by 2%, selling 81,600 vehicles in 2024.

While the improvement is relatively small, it is significant considering that Honda was one of only two brands—the other being Perodua—that managed to boost sales in a challenging year.

Hironobu Yoshimura, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Honda Malaysia, shared his pride in maintaining Honda's leadership in the non-national passenger vehicle segment for an impressive 11 consecutive years. "We ended 2024 on a high note, with sales exceeding 81,600 units," he stated.

UMW Toyota Motor, Honda Malaysia's closest competitor, reported a 5.4% decline in sales for 2024, selling 102,300 units across all brands including Lexus. This decrease is notable, as Honda Malaysia was one of only two major brands, the other being Perodua, to achieve a positive sales growth in the challenging year.

Perodua, a brand with annual sales exceeding 10,000 units, managed to increase its sales by 8.4%, selling a total of 358,102 units in 2024.

Emerging brand Chery recorded a remarkable 337% increase in sales, selling 19,687 units in 2024. However, since this was the brand's first full year of sales, comparing the figures with the previous year's sales data is not meaningful.

The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) is yet to announce the official Total Industry Volume (TIV) figures for 2024, but estimates suggest that the total new car sales exceeded 814,000 units, representing a modest 1.8% increase from the previous year.