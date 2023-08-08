Locally-assembled 2023 Volkswagen Golf R now open for booking! From RM330k-RM350k

Editor's Pick
Auto News
Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has officially announced that the updated and now locally assembled 2023 Volkswagen Golf R is now open for booking.

This is indeed big news considering the fact that this is the first time that a Volkswagen Golf R model is assembled outside of Wolfsburg, Germany, which is also regarded as the 'Home of the Golf'.

2023 volkswagen golf r ckd price specs malaysia carlist

It's also a more desirable package to purchase now considering that the CBU Golf R launched back in 2022 was priced at RM356,412. Since the updated "R-Rated" Golf R is now locally assembled here in Malaysia, the estimated pricing ranges from RM330,000 to RM350,000.

2023 volkswagen golf r ckd price specs malaysia carlist

New to 2023 is the R Performance package featured as part of the standard equipment which comes with comes with a set of beautifully made 19-inch Estoril alloy wheels. There's also a bigger rear spoiler that's similar to the one found on the Golf R "20 Years" Edition.

2023 volkswagen golf r ckd price specs malaysia carlist

To round things off at the rear, future owners will also be getting a couple of twin tailpipes courtesy of Akrapovic where the whole system offers a 7kg weight cut as the finishing touches to differentiate between the 'old' and 'new' Golf R models.

2023 volkswagen golf r ckd price specs malaysia carlist

Just like how the Volkswagen Golf GTI was refreshed back in March, the 2023 Volkswagen Golf R is also updated with the IQ.Drive - VW's innovative Driver Assistance System (DAS). For the new asking price, the Golf R now comes with Travel Assist with Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Front Assist, Side Assist, Lane Assist, and Emergency Assist.

Other new features include a head-up display (HUD), wireless smartphone charging, and automatic high beam assist.

2023 volkswagen golf r ckd price specs malaysia carlist

In terms of firepower, the 2023 Volkswagen Golf R maintains the EA888 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged four-cylinder engine that outputs 320PS and 400Nm of torque. Mated to the same seven-speed DSG gearbox, 0-100km/h can be completed in just 4.8 seconds thanks to the Golf R's other features such as the 4Motion all-wheel drive system with Performance Torque Vectoring.

2023 volkswagen golf r ckd price specs malaysia carlist

The R Performance package also adds two exclusive driving profiles - Special (inspired by the famous Nurburgring) and Drift. These modes can be accessed via the "R" button located on the flat-bottomed steering wheel.

As mentioned above, the locally-assembled 2023 Volkswagen Golf R is now open for booking and customers can opt between three different colour options - Deep Black, Pure White, and the signature Lapiz Blue.

2023 volkswagen golf r ckd price specs malaysia carlist

 

Sep Irran Halid

Sep Irran Halid

Content Producer

Sep is a firm believer in the saying "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast" rather than "When in doubt, throttle it out". Drive safely, ride defensively, and most importantly, don't get hangry.

