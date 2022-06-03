Lotus Eletre SUV Now Open For Booking

The all-new, all-electric Lotus Eletre SUV marks a new chapter for the sports car manufacturer when it was officially launched back in March of this year. Earlier this week, this very electric SUV was unveiled in China, and bookings are now opened for their local market.

Despite the chaotic years we've faced due to COVID-19, the Lotus Eletre will start its production at the Lotus manufacturing plant located in Wuhan, China. Those living in the country can already place their bookings for the five-door EV SUV with a deposit of RMB5,000, which is around USD750 or RM3,300.

Lotus Eletre EV Price and Specifications

While there are no indications on prices and specs just yet, you can expect to see those pop up sometime in Q3 for markets in and out of China. As mentioned by Lotus during the launch, the Eletre SUV will commence deliveries to customers in 2023.

First Lotus EV to be launched

The Eletre is the first of four Lotus BEVs that will be launched by 2025. The brand has confirmed its total commitment to electrification, and the choice of unveiling an SUV model first makes sense. Looking at how other high-end manufacturers like Lamborghini and their success with the Urus, an SUV is the way to go for better market sustainability and more importantly, profits.

Heck, even Ferrari jumped on the SUV bandwagon with the upcoming Purosangue, and they've made it clear once in the past that they were nowhere near interested in including an SUV into their model line-up. Unlike the Eletre, these models are not electrified. Well, not yet at least.

Lotus Eletre EV Variants

Going back to the Lotus Eletre, what we do know is that there will at least be two variants offering different power outputs. The base model is said to produce 592hp and 710Nm while to 'top-performance' version churns out 905hp and 985Nm of torque.

More importantly, its 100kW battery pack is said to offer a 600km WLTP range for the base Eletre model, while the high-end variant comes in at around the 517km mark. Also another fun fact, the Eletre will feature a whopping 800kW charging tech which will allow it to charge from empty to full in just 18 minutes.