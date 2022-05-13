The Urus Effect: Lamborghini Sold More Cars In A Few Months Than The Entire 16 Year Countach Run

Lamborghini sold more cars In the first quarter of 2022 than the entire 16-year Countach run.

It's just simply amazing what an SUV can do for a manufacturer, case in point the Lamborghini Urus. The Italian super SUV has proven to be so popular that it has helped Lamborghini post its best-ever quarter yet.

Lamborghini has released its sales figures for the first quarter of 2022, and according to the Sant'Agata Bolognese company, they sold 2,539 vehicles globally, upping their performance by 5% (2,539 vehicles delivered globally) when compared to 2021 and 31% when compared to 2020.

2021 was the year that Lamborghini had an all-time sales record, selling 8,405 units.

Half of Lambo's Q1 2022 sales were of the Urus

According to Lamborghini, around half of Q1 2022 sales were of the Urus, while the other half was split between the Aventador and the Huracan.

What this basically means is that the Urus SUV is the main reason why Lamborghini has been able to reach its record-breaking quarterly number and in the process surpass the sales of the entire 16-year run of the original Lamborghini Countach in just a quarter of a year. Lamborghini built nearly 2,000 units of the supercar from 1974 to 1990.

Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini said that "we can count on exceptional appeal worldwide right now. Every month the orders we take outstrip our output".

SUVs are taking over the world!

The Urus’ success cements the reason why every premium manufacturer needs a formidable SUV in its ranks. Even amongst the most focussed and iconic of sportscar companies, it shows that its more affluent buyers place a higher value on the practicality and usability of a vehicle than outright performance and racing heritage.

The Urus is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, which delivers 650hp and peak torque of 850Nm at 2,250rpm. With 162.7 hp/litre, it boasts one of the highest specific power ratings in its class, as well as the best power-to-weight ratio at 3.38 kg/hp. It accelerates from 0-100 km in 3.6 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 12.8 seconds and achieves a top speed of 305 km/h, putting its performance on par with Lamborghini’s sports cars.

Lamborghini electrification plans...

Lamborghini's upwards trend might continue to head northwards in the foreseeable future as the company has announced that they are preparing for a new stage in the Lamborghini story, as they move towards electrification with the arrival of a new V12 hybrid model in 2023.