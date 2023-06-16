Lotus Evija X - the electric hypercar taking on Nürburgring's lap record challenge

Lotus aims for Nurburgring Electric-Car Lap Record with track-ready Evija Prototype.

Lotus is setting its sights on breaking the electric-car lap record at the Nürburgring with a highly modified version of its powerful Evija hypercar.

Developed in collaboration with race engineering firm Multimatic (the guys that worked on the Ford GT and Mercedes-AMG One), this bespoke prototype is designed for optimal track performance.

Although Lotus has not officially confirmed its intention to surpass the Volkswagen ID R's record lap time of 6 minutes 05.336 seconds, it is evident that the track was exclusively booked for this prototype run, taking advantage of ideal conditions for a practice session.

Just like how Autocar reported, the standout feature of this prototype is the impressive swan-neck spoiler at the rear, reminiscent of those seen on Pikes Peak race cars.

The Evija X, as it is referred to, represents an advanced technological concept based on the Evija road car. It has undergone extensive testing on various racetracks across multiple countries in recent weeks.

Lotus issued a statement emphasizing its progress and commitment to pushing the limits with the Evija and its exceptional electric powertrain.

The modifications made to the Evija X include carbon fibre side skirts for enhanced downforce, a large front splitter, and canards to optimize aerodynamics during the 12.9-mile lap of the Nürburgring.

Beyond its race-oriented modifications, the Evija X is expected to deliver even greater power than the standard Evija, which already boasts an impressive 1972 horsepower.

Lotus Malaysia opened the ordering books for the Evjia in 2021, price tag? A cool RM16 million

As a dedicated track machine, it has likely undergone rigorous weight reduction measures to shed mass from the road car's 1700kg curb weight. With a focus on speed rather than endurance, this prototype is likely equipped with a smaller battery pack compared to the standard Evija.

Notably, the Evija X showcases several stripped-out elements, such as the removal of headlights, brake lights, and wing mirrors. The interior too appears to be stripped down to accommodate a full race-spec roll cage.

While not officially confirmed, Autocar also reported that the Evija X could be the inaugural project from Lotus Advanced Projects (LAP), a newly established division dedicated to developing extreme limited-run vehicles that diverge from Hethel's road car lineup.