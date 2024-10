For MG fans, you might love this story because the iconic MG Cyberster is now open for booking with an estimated price below RM350,000.

The model is available in one variant and the exterior features distinctive scissor doors with a broad, low-profile silhouette with a retractable soft top to enhance accessibility and style. The roadster is fitted with 20-inch Jetstream alloy wheels, striking red calipers, and automatic LED headlamps with daytime running lights (DRL) for improved visibility.

As an interior, the Cyberster has a sporty vibe with leather sports seats featuring Alcantara inserts and a Nappa leather-wrapped steering wheel, enhancing both comfort and style. The infotainment system boasts a 7-inch central touch screen display, a 10.25-inch driver display, and two 7-inch auxiliary screens on either side, complemented by an 8-speaker Bose audio system for an immersive audio experience.

The model also delivers performance with 503 PS (375 kW) and a maximum torque of 725 Nm, thanks to its dual motor all-wheel drive (4WD) system. Equipped with a 77 kWh battery, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds and offers a WLTP driving range of 446 km. Charging is efficient with a 7 kW AC fast charger enabling a full charge from 10% to 100% in approximately 10.5 hours. For rapid charging, it supports 150 kW DC public chargers achieving a 10% to 80% charge in just 38 minutes

Safety is paramount with the roadster is equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) under the name MG Pilot. Features such as Front Collision Warning (FCW) and Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) (with Pedestrian and Bicycle Detection), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Traffic Jam Assistance (TJA), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Lane Keeping Assistance (LKA), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Lane Change Assist (LCA), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) and Intelligent High Beam Assist provide peace of mind on every journey.

The MG Cyberster will be available in four colors which are Dynamic Red, Camden Grey, Inca Yellow, and English White. The Dynamic Red and Camden Grey options feature black and red interiors, while Inca Yellow and English White come with grey interiors. All models are enhanced by a sleek black hood.