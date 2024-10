Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) finally launched the sixth-generation Triton pick-up truck today.

With a starting price of RM101,980.00 for the Triton Single Cab -the highest spec variant- is RM165,980 from Triton Athlete. The all-new Triton comes with three other variants, which are Triton AT Premium (RM145,980), Triton AT GL( RM116,980) and Triton MT (RM 114980).

The all-new Triton Athlete comes with exciting perks, including a 5-year warranty with unlimited mileage for bookings made by December 2024. The rest of the variants come with a 5-year warranty or 200,000km mileage, whichever comes first.

The highlighted features of the new Triton are its more extensive body size, new engine, and developed suspension with funky styling.

The Triton Athlete is now equipped with a new 2.4L ‘two-stage’ turbocharging system, which can produce a maximum output of 204ps, 150kW of power, and 470Nm. Furthermore, the other variants are equipped with a 2.4L 4N16 Turbo Diesel producing 184hp and 430 Nm. It also comes with a six-speed automatic transmission with a highly acclaimed sport -from a previous model- or a six-speed manual transmission.

Exterior-wise, the all-new Triton has a more beastly look, with a front face Dynamic Shield that showcases a more powerful look and a sleek three-dimensional front grille design. It also features L-shaped LED lights with a sharp gaze and T-shaped taillights to emphasize the aesthetic look.

The interior also includes geometric elements infused with metallic elements for a modern space. There is also a smartphone holder, glove box, multi-purpose instrument panels, and center console.

Safety is also one of the key features as the new Triton has a Forward Collision Mitigation System, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control and many more.

If you have your eyes set on the all-new Triton, you might be lucky as MMM will host a series of nationwide roadshows and showroom events for customers to explore their new pickup truck. You can visit MMM's website or their dealers nationwide for more information.