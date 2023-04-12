PLUS expects 2 million vehicles to hit the road this Raya

PLUS expects two million vehicles to hit their highway network this upcoming Raya holiday. Check out the dates below for when heavy traffic is expected.

Traffic is likely to increase during the Hari Raya holiday, especially on major highways and roads leading to popular destinations. Traffic jams are common during this time, particularly in urban areas, as people try to get home or travel to their holiday destinations.

With this in mind, PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) are predicting for approximately two million vehicles to hit the highway network on peak days during the Raya holidays.

Those high days expected to record the highest amount of traffic have been predicted to be on April 20 to April 21, April 24 to April 25, 29 April to 1 May and 4 May to 7 May 2023.

According to PLUS, there will be a 20% increase in traffic compared to volume on normal days.

"PLUS recommends that people who use our highway network to plan their journeys well and return to their kampungs early to avoid being caught in traffic surges on peak days".

"To manage the increase in traffic during Hari Raya, PLUS has prepared and organised various strategies to help people enjoy a safer and more comfortable journey on our highways."

"These strategies include aspects of highway safety, traffic and congestion management, traffic distribution, traffic management at toll plazas, facility management at rest areas, traffic information dissemination and so on," said PLUS Chief Operating Officer, Datuk Zakaria Ahmad Zabidi.

As usual, PLUS will also issue a Travel Time Table (TTA) for travel on the North-South Highway, so look out for it in the near future.