PLUS expects 2 million cars to travel daily during CNY

Chinese New Year is just around the corner and PLUS Malaysia Berhad expects around 2 million vehicles to travel on their North-South Expressway (NSE) daily.

Those from the Klang Valley who are planning to travel to Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, and Johor between 19-22 January 2023 are strongly advised to start their journey before 9.00 am to avoid massive congestion.

Other states to travel between 12 pm-4 pm

As for those who are planning to travel to closer destinations apart from the states that are listed to start their journeys before 9.00 am, you may do so between 12 pm to 4 pm which will help to avoid converging and more unwanted congestion.

According to PLUS COO, Datuk Zakaria Ahmad Zabidi, "The advisory is based on PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) analysis on previous festive season data and traffic patterns on the NSE. As such, the Travel Time Advisory (TTA) is also aimed at circumventing vehicles heading towards various destinations from converging at selected hot spot locations on the highway which can contribute to traffic congestion."

TTA schedule recommended for both outbound & return journeys

Datuk Zakaria also added that "Our analysis also indicates that higher TTA adoption rate contributes to smoother journey on the highway. As such, we strongly advised the public to plan their journey based on the TTA schedule not only for the outbound journey from the Klang Valley before the Chinese New Year but also for their return journey to Klang Valley after their holiday."

As always, do remember to check and service your vehicles before the journey as well as other things like ensuring enough balance in your Touch n' Go cards and e-wallets to ensure a smoother and less stressful journey.

It's also a good time to check on your insurance provider as well as taking notes on all the important numbers like towing assistance or roadside repair services just in case. For more simple car care tips and maintenance checks, CLICK HERE.