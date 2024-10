Do you happen to own a car below 1.6cc, such as a Proton Exora, Perodua Alza, Honda WR-V, Mitsubishi Xpander, and it is due for an insurance renewal in the next two months? Good news! Homegrown insurance technology (Insurtech) company PolicyStreet will be offering free road tax to the first 5,000 Malaysians renewing car insurance via their platform.

This exciting offer runs from 10 AM to 10 PM throughout 10-11 October. To get your hands on the free road tax, customers can visit car.policystreet.com and select the road-tax renewal add-on at checkout during the promotion period. It’s that simple!

PolicyStreet also has an easy payment option, offering an interest-free instalment payment plan. Don’t let the lump sum payment stop you from renewing your road tax, just choose one of PolicyStreet’s 3, 6, or 12-month payment plans and pay with a valid credit card from any of the nine participating banks. Participating banks include Maybank, Public Bank, UOB Bank, OCBC Bank, RHB Bank, CIMB Bank, Affin Bank, Hong Leong Bank, and AmBank.

PolicyStreet previously ran this campaign's initial round on August 28-30, offering free road tax to 500 Malaysians. The company repeated its efforts last month on September 12 and 13 for owners of national car brands, Proton and Perodua, in conjunction with Hari Malaysia. This time on 10 October (10.10), the third iteration of the campaign expanded the initial offer from 500 to 5,000 Malaysians, giving ten times more people the opportunity to benefit from this promotion.

Backed by Khazanah Nasional Bhd, Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund, PolicyStreet is committed to making insurance Purposeful and Simple. With a mission to support underserved communities, the Easy Payment Plan and occasional flash sales are their way of helping to make insurance more affordable and accessible.

You can renew your car insurance 2 months before its expiration, so don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to maximise your savings! Mark your calendars, rev up those engines, and visit car.policystreet.com from 10 to 11 October to grab this deal!