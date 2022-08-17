Proton's Newest MPV Set To Be Unveiled This Week

Proton will be unveiling the 2022 Exora this week, touted to come with more performance!

After updating the Saga, it seems that the Exora is next in line to receive a facelift, as it is the last pre-Geely vehicle in their line-up to have yet to receive a recent refresh.

Publicised through its Facebook page, Proton announced that it would unveil an updated version of its long-serving MPV this week.

Judging by the poster on Proton's Facebook page, which shows horses in the imagery and the tagline of "The Performance To Run Free", we can probably expect the 2022 Exora to come with a few more ponies.

We're not sure how substantial the refresh will be, but we doubt there will be a new engine - but if there is, it'll probably be the 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo unit from the X50 and the X70 MC1 (minor change) as it is locally built.

What would make more sense is for Proton to equip the MPV with a tweaked version of the current 1.6-litre turbo engine/CVT transmission setup, with a newly redesigned oil cooler hose, a known weakness of the current Exora.

As for other updates, we can probably take some ques from the recently unveiled Proton Saga MC2, which came with new features such as:

Keyless entry

Auto folding side mirror

New round Proton emblem

Red accented Infinite Weave with Ethereal Bow grille

Push start button

Red trim on air conditioning vents, steering wheel, seats, meters and carpets

A floating infotainment unit

Interestingly since its debut in 2009, the Exora has undergone five different updates, including the latest one in 2019, called the Exora RC (running change).

We're not sure what it'll be called this time, but this will probably be the Exora's swansong as it is widely known that Proton is working on its next 7-Seater MPV/SUV vehicle, the X90.