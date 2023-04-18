2024 Lexus LM MPV debut: 48" screen and fridge in cabin, 2 powertrain options

Lexus introduces the 2nd-Gen LM MPV, featuring features fit for a king!

The ongoing 2023 Shanghai Auto Show is currently the epicentre of all things new and exciting when it comes to cars. So naturally, Lexus chose to debut their second generation LM MPV at the Shanghai Auto show, and my oh my, has the Lexus MPV evolved into its own thing.

Let us give you a quick roundup for those still uninitiated with the Lexus LM.

The Lexus LM MPV was first introduced in China in 2019 and later became available in other Asian markets, including ours. It is based on the Toyota Alphard/Vellfire platform, but features a more luxurious and upscale design and features, making it a more premium offering.

One thing that they love in abundance in China is a big fat shiny showoff radiator grille, and you can tell that the second-generation Lexus LM has taken that consideration on board. While the rest of the car is pretty much sensible, the front end of the Lexus LM is....pretty much one big grille, just like most other Lexus.

19" wheels are utilised on the 2nd-gen LM, but Lexus could have given it some bigger ones to make it a bit more proportionate relative to its big bodysize.

On the inside, where the LM is expected to shine, Lexus offers the new LM in a 4, 6, and 7-seat configurations. The 4-seater model is the most luxurious and comes with a partition between the front and back seats, just like the current model.

Other luxurious features in the cabin include a 48" monitor display, a refrigerator, separate storage space, armrests, a heated ottoman, and there is an advanced heating and cooling system to adjust the temperature on the face, chest, thighs, and legs of passengers.

In addition, the all-new Lexus LM is equipped with 'AVS Suspension with Frequency-Sensitive Piston Valve', where it enables smoother driving throughout the journey.

As for its safety features, Lexus has given the LM the brand's latest Lexus Safety System+, which includes advanced safety features such as Pre-Collision Warning, Pre-Collision Brake Assist, Pre-Collision Braking, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert and Abnormal Driver Response System.

In terms of power, Lexus has yet to release full specifications for the new LM but they have confirmed that it will arrive in two powertrains, a 2.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid and a 2.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid.