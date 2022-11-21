Maxus G90 - The Alphard Killer - Introduced in Australia, But Will Malaysians Get it?

Maxus' smart-looking G90 MPV debuts in Australia, priced from RM164k.

If Malaysia's Weststar Maxus had any sense, then they would follow the footsteps of Australia's WMC Group, who have just imported the Maxus G90 into their country.

What is the Maxus G90? Think about it as a vehicle that is built like the Toyota Alphard with the price of a Nissan Serena.

Launched in China on April 2022, the Aussies will be one of the first people in the world with the opportunity to buy this goliath of an MPV.

Manufactured by SAIC Maxus Automotive Co., Ltd, the G90 is the bigger brother of the ever-popular Maxus G10, which is widely accepted in our country.

The Maxus G90 is priced in Australia between $54k-$73k(RM164k-RM222k) and is offered in three variants, the Mode, Executive and Luxe. Right now, only a 2-2-3 seating formation is on offer, but an eight-seater model will be available next year.

All variants are equipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine with 214hp and 360Nm of torque, mated to an eight-speed Aisin-sourced automatic transmission.

As for safety, the Maxus G90 comes fully decked out, featuring modern safety features such as autonomous emergency braking – front and rear, blind-spot monitoring,lane-departure warning, lane-keep assist, rear cross-traffic alert, safe exit warning, adaptive cruise control as well as front, side and full-length curtain airbags.

If you're wondering why it writes MIFA on the number plates, the Maxus G90 is called the LDV MIFA in Australia, and this was done purely out of copyright infringement involving the Aussie importer.

What do you think? Is it better looking than the Toyota Alphard?