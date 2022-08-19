Proton Launches 2023 Exora - New Proton Logo, New Seats, ESC Now Standard - from RM63k

Proton launches the 2023 Exora which now features exterior, interior, and safety updates - priced from RM62,800.

Proton's long-serving MPV, the Exora has just received a fresh update turning it into what Proton calls styling revisions that aptly capture its unique selling propositions of "Extraordinary Design, Extra Spacious, Exceptional Intelligence, and Exhilarating Performance."

Price

Prices of the 2023 Proton Exora are as follows:

1.6T Executive CVT - RM62,800

1.6T Premium CVT - RM69,80

Exterior

The main changes on the outside consist of the new round Proton logo on the front grille and tailgate as well as newly fitted LED daytime running lamps (Premium). Marching on in the Exora are dual tone 16” alloy wheels, side skirtings and rear spoiler, and a black roof with black rear garnish (Premium).

Interior

Unlike the outgoing model, which has dual-fabric seats, the 2023 Premium variant comes with full leatherette seats, a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel with Proton's new logo, and armrests for the front seats for a touch of luxury and comfort. Just like before, each row of seats is equipped with individual air-conditioning vents with the N95 Cabin Filter, fitted as standard to improve air quality.

Infotainment

The Premium variant also gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which features the popular “Hi PROTON” Voice Command. Online navigation, music streaming, weather forecast, 4G, and Wi-Fi complete the entertainment system experience. Additionally, the system features smartphone connectivity to mirror link with Android devices. 2 USB ports are available to charge your electronic devices.

Safety

Perhaps the biggest upgrade is in the safety department as all variants are now equipped with Electronic Stability Control (ESC) as standard. Other safety features such as two front airbags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), and Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) completes the Exora's safety kit. A reverse camera is included in the Premium variant, and all variants come with rear parking sensors as standard.

Powertrain

As before, the 2023 Proton Exora comes with the familiar 1.6-litre turbocharged engine paired with a CVT transmission, which generates 140PS of power and 205Nm of torque.

Warranty

The 2023 Exora comes with a 5-year/150,000km warranty, 5-year data package(1GB/Month), and free labour for the first 3 services.