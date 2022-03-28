Geely Haoyue Black & Gold Limited Edition - Proton X90 Launch Pushed To 2023

Geely has unveiled a Limited Edition Haoyue, taking a play from Proton perhaps here? It's called the Geely Haoyue Black & Gold Edition - featuring gold trims and accents on the interior and exterior of the MPV.

Geely Haoyue Black & Gold Limited Edition

Priced at CNY 129,600 (RM 86k), the Geely Haoyue Black & Gold Edition gets an entirely black body colour with gold trim placed around everywhere - such as the vertical stripes of the front grille, around the front fog lights, sides and wheels. In addition, a Black & Gold emblem can be found on the back door of this Limited Edition Geely Haoyue variant.

While China enjoys a blacked-out version of this MPV, it seems that we have to wait a little bit longer for a new Proton MPV, as the X90 launch will likely be rescheduled to 2023.

The same gold theme is also found in the cabin, with gold trim on the door handles, air conditioning vents, and centre console.

This colour combo gives the Geely Haoyue a more stylish and executive look, sprucing up the MPV's overall demeanour. The Haoyue Black & Gold Limited Edition is based on Geely’s 4.0 “Symphony of Space and Time” design concept which emphasizes luxury.

Same Powertrain?

Despite the new stylish look, what's underneath the bonnet still remains the same, as it features a 1.8-litre petrol engine producing 184 PS at 5,500 rpm and 300 Nm from 1,750 rpm to 4,000 rpm mated to a 7-speed twin-clutch automatic transmission - precisely the same powertrain of the Proton X70 offered in the Malaysian market right now.

Proton X90 Black Edition in the future?

It's no secret that Proton has plans to introduce the Geely Haoyue as their own model, and since Proton has already produced cars under a Black Edition line, it's a no brainer that a Black Edition X90 would be possible in the future. Some even speculate that this Limited Edition Haoyue is picked right out of Proton's playbook.

But when will the Proton X90 be launched?

According to a report by The Edge Markets, Proton will probably push back the launch of the X90 to 2023 as it continues to ramp up production in 2022 to fulfil the high order backlog of 60,000 vehicles.

With many sightings of its test mule across the nation, it was initially thought that Proton would launch the new-age X90 this year.

Proton does however have to first contend with its current high demand and unresolved supply chain issues before introducing the Proton X90.