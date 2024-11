Sapura Industrial Berhad (SIB) has joined forces with Mili Tech Sdn Bhd to step up its efforts to achieve sustainable and EV growth in Malaysia.

The successful outcome of the feasibility studies led to the establishment of this joint venture. The partnership aims to be a major player in the electric and hybrid vehicle (xEV) market, offering products and services in this rapidly growing industry.

President, Industrial Business, SIB Group, Fazal Othman Mohd Ghazali, mentioned that one of the focus of this joint venture is about battery recycling to ensure long-term success in the electrification journey.

Chief Executive Director & Founder Mili Tech Sdn Bhd, Mohd Farid bin Abd Manaf added that the collaboration will also enhance the xEV landscape in Malaysia.

“Our collaboration will enhance the xEV landscape in Malaysia by providing innovative services, while also supporting the country’s broader sustainability goals.

“This partnership allows us to contribute to a circular economy, ensuring that the shift to electric vehicles is not only efficient but also environmentally responsible,” he said.

This joint venture aligns with Malaysia’s broader national vision for increased electric vehicle (EV) adoption, as outlined in the Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint (2021-2030) and the National Automotive Policy (NAP 2020)