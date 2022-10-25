The 2023 Honda Civic Type R has arrived in ASEAN

The 2023 Civic Type R has arrived in ASEAN - coming to Malaysia soon?

According to Vietnamese website Autopro, Vietnam will be the first country in ASEAN to get the FL5 Civic Type R, as it will be launched at the 2022 Vietnam Motor Show (VMS), which starts tomorrow.

The portal also stated that the FL5 generation Honda Civic Type R would be handed to customers on October 30, which is basically right after the end of the Vietnamese motor show.

The fastest-ever production Civic Type R is expected to be sold in Vietnam at a price below 2 billion Dong( RM382k), making it one expensive machine.

The Civic Typer R is no longer made in Swindon UK, and the cars to be sold in Vietnam are imported from Japan.

According to the website, Vietnamese Civic Type R fans have been waiting a long time for a Civic Type R to be sold in the country, as Honda teased the 5th-Gen at the 2018 VMS motor show but never sold the car after the exhibition.

The 6th-Gen Type R is built on the 11th-Gen Civic platform and carries over the 5th-Gen Civic Type R's engine but with a few tweaks. We all know that the 2023 Honda Civic FL5 Type R is the most powerful Honda Civic Type R to ever come out of the factory, and one of the reasons for this is due to a new turbocharger.

The KC20C1 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine in the FL5 now pushes out 330PS and 420Nm of torque, where previously it was only rated at 320PS and 400Nm of torque.

We guess the big question is when will we be getting it in Malaysia? Well, we Malaysians received the FK8 Civic Type R after Indonesia got theirs, so perhaps we will have to wait for a reveal in Indonesia before knowing when we will receive ours.

The FK8 was sold in Malaysia for RM320k, and if the Vietnamese Civic Type R's pricing is anything to go by, you can expect to pay just under RM400k for the new Civic Type R. Worth the wait and price?