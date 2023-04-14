The Perfect Hometown Journey Might Not Exist, But The Ideal Tyre For It Already Does

Road trips are a beloved tradition for many of us, but they can be taxing - not just for our bodies and minds, but for the vehicles we take with us as well. Especially during the festive season when long journeys are more frequent, it is important to be aware of the extra strain that these road trips put on our cars.

This Hari Raya, we’re likely to see another flood of cars clogging the nation’s highways. The Balik Kampung rush is nothing to be joked about with some having to endure not only incessant traffic, but varying weather conditions, unpredictable road surfaces, and low light levels especially in more rural parts of the country.

With adequate preparation and maintenance, however, your car can make it through even the longest of drives without any issues. Of course, having fitted a set of ideal tyres to tackle road trips can’t hurt either.

Balance of performance, comfort, and safety

Of course, there’s a bunch of things that make a certain tyre special, but the Continental UltraContact UC7 is special in the way that blends so many desirable attributes together. Continental is a known market leader for good reason, so there’s little benefit in trying to explain and justify the brand’s provenance.

Imagine having the tyres that fit all kinds of situations, a jack of all trades that can perform no matter what mood, weather, or circumstances strike.

In more dynamically challenging circumstances, though these are not classified as high performance tyres, the UC7s are ready to hold their own in the bends, delivering ample grip, feedback and steering responsiveness, the result of decades of research and experience in providing the trusted factory fitment on the most ferocious and exotic road cars in the world.

However, though the UC7’s driver-focused genetics remain evident, its real focus is excelling the day-to-day tasks that we put our cars through on a very frequent basis. Improving the safety, reliability, and comfort levels of any car by even a small margin will translate to a higher quality ride and safer journey.

Home Town Journeys Made Confidently

When it comes to ferrying our families to our hometowns, their safety well-being are of paramount concern. It’s not the time for play or to exploit the extremes of our vehicles.

Thankfully, the UC7s key features are right up the alley to ensure they, and the driver, treated right. For one thing, the Noise Breaker 3.0 technology is something engineered into them very start of their development process to ensure the kinds of disruptive audio frequencies created when rubber meets road don’t have a chance to disrupt a peaceful journey, dissipating the noise before it can reach the cabin.

And let’s face it, the chance of rain in Malaysia is always high, meaning that the Diamond DNA compound is potentially a lifesaving feature of the Continental UltraContact UC7. Its unique silica and resin formulation are proven to yield shorter braking distances and maintain outstanding traction even on wet and slippery roads. Even better, it actively resists premature wear for an even longer tread life.

Paired with Aqua Channel Advanced that vastly improves water drainage and, consequently, contact between tyre and road surface, the UC7’s bring a certain level of security and reassurance to wet-weather driving.

A Festive Deal You Can’t Miss

Making the value proposition even sweeter is Continental’s Total Confidence Plan (TCP), an extended warranty program that provides road hazard coverage for the first 12-months following your tyre purchase, a 1-to-1 tyre replacement, and a seamless claim process via a convenient mobile app, among other benefits.

Not only does the TCP benefits apply to the category-leading UltraContact UC7 but all Continental branded passenger car tyres for 14-inch wheels or larger, including those for passenger cars, SUVs, MPVs, and 4x4s.

Additionally, in conjunction with the brand’s 60 year anniversary being the first tyre manufacturer in Malaysia, Continental Tyre Malaysia are offering attractive e-wallet rewards (up to RM200, depending on the tyre model and size) for those keen to purchase a brand new set of tyres from Continental!

Continental Tyre Malaysia's latest campaign start from now until 30 June and it is applicable at all participating dealers nationwide or any purchase via Continental’s official Shopee store. Of course, terms and conditions apply.