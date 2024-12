The last months of the year are often the best time to buy a car, as dealers typically offer their most attractive deals in November and December to clear inventory before the new year.

Starting this Friday, 29 November, until Sunday, 8 December 2024, authorized Mercedes-Benz retailer Hap Seng Star will host its Pre-owned Year-end Bonanza carnival at its Pre-owned Centres in Balakong and Bukit Tinggi, Selangor.

More than 40 units of pre-owned Mercedes-Benz vehicles will be available, featuring competitively low prices and financing packages.

Best price Pre-owned Mercedes-Benzes on offer

The selection includes range-topping, track-ready, high performance AMG models such as the CLA 45 and A35 Sedan.

For the more business-oriented buyers, a wide variety of sedans from the trusted A-Class, C-Class, and E-Class lines are also available.

For buyers who prefer taller seating position SUVs, there will also be a wide selection of popular GLA, GLB, GLC, and GLE models.

Special Offers, only until 8-December

Lowest prices : Selected models will be marked down by up to RM 30,000.

Financing Packages: Low-interest rates starting from as low as 1.98% (terms and conditions apply).

Why Buy from Hap Seng Star?

Hap Seng Star’s Bukit Tinggi outlet is Mercedes-Benz’s top-performing retailer in Malaysia. In 2023, it won several accolades, including:

Retail Partner of the Year (Overall).

Best in Customer Satisfaction Index (5-star Rater).

Best in Financial Services.

Don’t Miss Out

For more details, visit Hap Seng Star’s page for Mercedes-Benz Pre-owned Vehicles or drop by their Pre-owned Centres in Balakong and Bukit Tinggi from 29 November to 8 December 2024.