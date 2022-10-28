Volvo has released yet another aspect of its upcoming Volvo EX90 EV flagship SUV, including the promise of autonomous driving.

What started out with Volvo explaining that their new electrified flagship SUV will offer effortless transitions between driving modes and a very smart centre screen, the press release ended with a very interesting point about the car's capabilities of offering a much higher level of assisted driving.

Volvo EX90 can and will drive for you

We'll get to the other bits and pieces but first, the interesting statement from Volvo.

The Volvo EX90 will be hardware-ready for unsupervised autonomous driving, meaning that in the future the car can ultimately be able to drive for you. Our contextual user interface is designed to make the transition between the different driving modes as predictable and smooth as possible.

This means that the Volvo EX90 will be smart enough to analyse the driving scenario from the inside and out, and follow up with proactive reactions like steering support, driving speed, and even changing lanes. Depending on the situation, the smarts of the car will switch between driving modes but it'll always keep an eye on the road for safety.

A more focused and safe driving experience

More information regarding the Volvo EX90 focuses on offering more tech and functions but at the same time, won't distract the driver with any extra or unnecessary things. And this will be done via its large centre screen.

Things like navigation, media, and phone can be quickly accessed and that includes other controls and functions. The Volvo EX90 will also feature a special contextual bar to suggest the most sensible actions for the driver to take depending on the situation.

A second smaller screen is located behind the steering wheel to offer information that is more driver-focused such as directions, speed, and range. The driver will also be informed about the car's assisted driving mode status by ultimately "making sure you know what to expect from the car – and what the car expects from you".

Stay tuned for its official launch on 9 November 2022.