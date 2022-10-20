Volvo EX90 EV - recycled plastic & sustainable wood for interior?

The Volvo EX90 EV inches closer to its official launch next month, and another teaser was released to showcase its new interior.

Labelled as Volvo's next all-electric flagship SUV, the EX90 will feature and new and 'progressive' interior material called Nordico. Based on what Volvo has claimed, this Nordico material represents the brand's core values as well as a new symbol of luxury - one that's a lot more eco-conscious.

Moving with the times & maintaining Scandanavian qualities

According to Cecilia Stark, Senior Design Manager over at Volvo, "We’ve chosen materials based on our values. These choices leave behind old-fashioned automotive luxury and express our Scandinavian foundations. With the Volvo EX90 we take customer well-being as a design starting point."

Representing the essential qualities of Scandinavian design (simplicity, well-being, and natural sources), the Volvo EX90 will reflect the brand's sustainable ambitions with the use of textiles made from recycled material such as PET bottles and bio-attributed material from responsibly-managed forests in Sweden and Finland.

Certified wood panels & wool blend seats

Other materials that make up the interior of the Volvo EX90 are FSC™-certified wood panels with back-lighting and a wool blend seat finishing option to further push the brand's sustainability efforts.

Speaking of recycled materials, around 50kg of recycled plastics and bio-based materials will be used in the making of the Volvo EX90 EV's interior. Other highlights include regenerated polyamide carpets, personalised in-car atmosphere or "rooms" that synchronise the interior deco and upholstery with the exterior colours, and more.

Can't wait for 9 November 2022 to roll by to witness the official global launch of the all-electric Volvo EX90.