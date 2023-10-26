Why CARSOME's refurbishment process is SUPER IMPORTANT when buying used cars

There are two very important things that everyone has to consider when buying used cars - quality assurance and worry-free ownership.

It's not always a walk in the park, but with CARSOME and its CARSOME Certified Lab advanced refurbishment centre, they are tackling these two major factors to ensure that all CARSOME Certified cars are in the best of conditions before putting them up for sale.

How is this possible, you ask? All CARSOME Certified cars have gone through a very stringent refurbishment process at the CARSOME Certified Lab.

Regarded as one of the most advanced refurbishment facilities in Southeast Asia, they make sure that all CARSOME Certified cars have to pass the 175-point comprehensive inspection as the first part of the refurbishment process.

Once that is cleared and the cars have been proven to be free from damages caused by flood, fire, major accidents, and tampered mileage, the next step is to make sure that the car's mechanical and aesthetic aspects are refurbished where necessary, which will be taken care of by CARSOME's experienced technicians.

These trained technicians will look through everything from the engine, transmission, brakes, suspension, tyres, electricals, and everything else in between to be absolutely certain that they are indeed in good condition.

No matter if the repairs are minor or major, the trained technicians over at the CARSOME Certified Lab will ensure that each car receives the complete and thorough refurbishment process for seamless powertrain and electricals, all parts and functions are in working order, as well as looking good and safe.

The refurbishment process that is carried out at the CARSOME Certified Lab will ensure that if there's anything that's out of place or not at a satisfactory level, it will either be repaired or replaced to ensure optimum performance as well as appearance.

If the car is still covered under the brand's principal warranty, it will be sent to its respective OEM service centre to ensure that the warranty is still intact, so there's another very good added bonus for you.

When it comes to CARSOME Certified cars, you can be confident that you'll be getting a vehicle that is in great condition inside and out.

It’s a difficult task to deliver anything with both aspects of quality assurance and worry-free ownership, but CARSOME gets it done brilliantly thanks to its very strict and stringent refurbishment process via the state-of-the-art CARSOME Certified Lab.

All CARSOME Certified cars are quality assured through a stringent 175-point inspection and professional refurbishment. Additionally, each car comes with a fixed price with no hidden fees, five-day money-back guarantee, and one-year warranty. Visit CARSOME today or download the app now.